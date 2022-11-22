Lindsie Chrisley Is Coping With ‘Bad Times’ After Todd and Julie Sentence

How she’s coping. Lindsie Chrisley revealed that she’s leaning on her friends after her father, Todd Chrisley, and stepmother, Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to years in prison.

“The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne,” the “Southern Tea” podcast host, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, November 21, tagging two pals including her “Coffee Convos” cohost, Kali Coley. The reality star included a video of her BFFs sitting on a bed together, teasing her as she zoomed in on them.

Lindsie’s post came hours after her father, 53, and his wife, 49, were sentenced in their tax fraud case. The Chrisley family patriarch was sentenced to 12 years in prison while Julie was sentenced to seven. The couple also each received three years of supervised release.

One week earlier, Lindsie’s brother Grayson, 16, was involved in a serious car accident in Nashville. According to TMZ, he totaled his car in the November 12 crash and was transported to the hospital for treatment of a potential head injury.

Todd shares Lindsie and Kyle, 31, with ex-wife Teresa Terry. He and Julie, who tied the knot in 1996, are the parents of Grayson as well as Chase, 26, and Savannah, 25.

Lindsie and her father were previously estranged, but they reconciled earlier this year when Todd and Julie went on trial. The couple were convicted in June of tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Todd and Julie have denied any wrongdoing, claiming that their former employee Mark Braddock was trying to get “revenge” on them. “He took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud,” Todd claimed in 2019. “[He] persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney’s office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us.”

In July, Lindsie revealed that her father’s trial wasn’t the reason for their reconciliation, though she did testify on Todd’s behalf during the legal proceedings. “I can confidently tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever,” she explained during an episode of her “The Southern Tea” podcast. “Nothing like that ever transpired.”

Lindsie explained that she and her dad actually got back in touch after her 2021 split from ex-husband Will Campbell. “After my divorce stuff had become public, my dad had posted, ‘I’m here, I love you, whatever’s going on in your life right now I see it,’” Lindsie recalled on her podcast. “That’s really more so how we were able to reconnect. So, to answer that question — in short, it was definitely because of my divorce.”