A scary situation. Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s son Grayson Chrisley was involved in a car accident days before his parents’ sentencing for their tax evasion scandal.

The Nashville Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, November 21, that the Chrisley Knows Best star, 16, “was involved in a car accident last weekend [on] Saturday, November 12.”

Per TMZ, Grayson totaled his car, a Ford F-150, while driving on I-65 in Music City around 5:30 p.m. The teen, who went to the hospital to treat his injuries, rear-ended a truck that was stopped in “standstill traffic,” according to the outlet. TMZ also reported that he potentially suffered a head injury in the crash, as he was reportedly not able to recall to police what had happened during the accident.

News of Grayson’s accident broke on Monday, the same day his parents are set to be sentenced, per ABC News, after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in June. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49 — who share son Chase, 26, daughter Savannah, 25, and Grayson together — face up to 22 years and 12 and a half years in prison, respectively. (Todd is also father of daughter Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31, with ex-wife Teresa Terry.)

The pair’s trial was a war of words between prosecutors and their defense lawyers. In 2019, three years before the start of their trial, the Chrisley family patriarch claimed that an ex-employee set them up.

“He took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud,” Todd alleged at the time. “That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way. [He] persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney’s office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise Peters, however, claimed in court that the reality star couple obtained more than $30 million in loans by lying “through their teeth to get what they want, whenever they want it,” alleging that Todd and Julie “made up documents.”

The twosome, who have been married since 1996, have discussed as much of their side of the trial as they are legally allowed to on their podcast, “Chrisley Confessions.”

“We pray for the prosecutors. We pray that God touches their heart,” Todd said on a September episode of the show, three months after they were found guilty. “We pray that God opens their eyes and expands their thought process to see it in a different light. We pray for the judge.”