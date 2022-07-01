Todd and Julie Chrisley: ‘It’s a Telling Time’ Who Our Friends Are Amid Fraud Trial

Finding out who their friends are. Todd and Julie Chrisley’s tax fraud conviction is helping the couple figure out who in their life is loyal — and who refuses to show up.

“This is a telling time for us as a family,” Julie, 49, said during a Wednesday, June 29, episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, which she cohosts with husband Todd, 53. “Of people who have reached out, and of people who haven’t reached out.”

While Tom revealed that “we’ve dealt with so much negative press here lately, and we’ve had negative press before, but not like we’ve had here since the verdict,” the Georgia native insisted that the family has also had “an overflowing of love and support that far outweighs any negativity.”

Some of that comfort may come from daughter Lindsie Chrisley. The 32-year-old TV personality testified on behalf of her father in May amid his tax evasion case, despite previously refusing to reconcile after the patriarch accused her of cheating on her then-husband. The reality star denied the allegations at the time, claiming that her dad was blackmailing her with an alleged NSFW video of her and Robby Hayes.

During Wednesday’s podcast episode, Todd alleged that “we’ve always said that there was no sex tape,” revealing that Lindsie’s willingness to believe the rumors “hurt” him but he was in the same place as always with his daughter — he loves her.

“At the end of the day she is our child and I love her, and It’s something we still have to work through. Because I am sitting in my feelings like she is sitting in hers,” the entrepreneur explained. “But she put her pride to the side and went on the stand and said, ‘I was wrong by listening to the information I listened to, I now know who the individual was that was responsible for this, and she lied. And because she was my friend at the time I believed her. And then when I realized what she was doing I filed a police report against her.'”

Lindsie, for her part, recently went on record to state that she backs her family amid their legal troubles. “I love my parents, I love my siblings, I love my grandmother” she said during a June episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “And what is the future of our relationships at this point, I’m currently not going to discuss any more than that, other than the fact that I love them and I stand with them.”

The Chrisley Knows Best stars initially went on trial in May after being accused of tax evasion and fraud three years prior. While the couple pleaded not guilty, they were convicted on all five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud earlier this month.

Additionally, Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice, after previously being accused of creating a fake credit report to rent a home. The pair were “disappointed in the verdict” and are planning to appeal.

