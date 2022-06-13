An end to the feud? Lindsie Chrisley is supporting her father, Todd Chrisley, in the wake of his fraud conviction, despite their previous public disagreements.

“The kids are trying their best to cheer up their parents. They all came together to show support — these last few weeks, for sure, have brought them closer,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively about how the Chrisley Knows Best star, 53, is handling the verdict. “Lindsie is there for both of her parents despite her previous estrangement from Todd.”

The insider added that the podcast host, 32, wanted her son, Jackson, to have a relationship with his grandfather “no matter what.” Lindsie shares the 9-year-old with ex Will Campbell, whom she was married to from January 2012 until their separation in October 2021. “She set aside her differences with Todd to be there for him and it meant a lot to him.”

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were indicted in 2019 for tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. The duo have fervently denied the allegations, claiming in a statement at the time that a former employee presented the U.S. Attorney’s office with “phony documents” and accused them of “all kinds of financial crimes.”

In the wake of the indictment, Todd alleged that Lindsie — whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, along with her brother Kyle — was having extramarital affairs with Bachelorette alums Robby Hayes and Josh Murray. “It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” Todd said in a statement to E! News in August 2019.

He continued: “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me.”

Lindsie, for her part, claimed that her father’s allegations were a result of her filing a police report in July 2019 in which she accused him and her stepbrother, Chase Chrisley, of threatening to extort her with an alleged sex tape because they “wanted her to lie about an incident.” Hayes, 33, also denied the allegations.

The “Coffee Convos With Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley” host’s relationship with Todd remained frosty for the next two years, though the entrepreneur told Us in January 2022 that he wants “nothing but the best” for his eldest daughter. “It’s no secret that there has been a lot of uneasiness that has gone on and transpired — but we choose to keep that private,” he said at the time.

Lindsie even took the stand amid her father’s wire fraud trial and spoke in his defense, telling the jury that his priorities are “his children and his wife, in that order.” She also walked back her claims that Todd and Chase allegedly tried to blackmail her, stating that while there is no sex tape with Hayes, she also no longer believes her father was involved in exploiting her.

Despite her testimony, Us confirmed on Tuesday, June 7, that Todd and Julie had been found guilty on all 12 counts of fraud and tax evasion. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!