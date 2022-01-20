Todd Chrisley Wishes Daughter Lindsie ‘Nothing But the Best’ Amid ‘Uneasiness’

Focusing on the positive. Amid his tumultuous relationship with daughter Lindsie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley opened up about where they stand now.

“Lindsay is our daughter and we love her, and we wish her nothing but the best,” Todd, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18, while promoting his partnership with Nutrisystem. “It’s no secret that there has been a lot of uneasiness that has gone on and transpired — but we choose to keep that private.”

Viewers were originally introduced to Todd’s family when Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014. Although the patriarch wasn’t thrilled when his eldest daughter, 32, eloped with Will Campbell, the twosome were able to mend their relationship on USA Network’s hit series.

In 2019, however, Todd and Lindsie made headlines when the businessman accused his daughter of having extramarital affairs with Bachelorette’s Robby Hayes and Josh Murray. He also claimed that Lindsie leaked information about his finances to an investigator.

In response, Lindsie stated in a police report that Todd and her stepbrother Chase Chrisley tried to blackmail her with an alleged sex tape with Hayes, 33, “to lie about an incident.” The Bachelor in Paradise alum later clarified that he “did not make a sex tape” with Lindsie.

Todd made a public attempt to reconcile with his daughter after Lindsie announced her split from Campbell, 31, early last year.

“While one door closes, another opens,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “It’s with the deepest sadness that, after nine years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

At the time, the entrepreneur took to social media to offer support to his daughter, writing, “I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child. There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries’s [SIC] to harm you or your reputation.”​​​

Lindsie, who shares son Jackson, 8, with her estranged husband, revealed that she was shocked to hear about her dad’s message since she is blocked from seeing it herself.

“As you all know, I shared that I was going through a divorce and this has been something that has weighed heavily on me and my emotional state for some time now and it has been very, very freeing to be able to share that,” she stated on her podcast, “Coffee Convos,” in August 2021. “We all know that social media is so scary and it can make hard situations in life so much harder.”

The podcast host noted that she was “not in contact” with her father but had made attempts to reach out “privately” after seeing his post.

In the meantime, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, have shifted their focus on creating a wellness plan in their home by partnering with Nutrisystem. By joining as ambassadors, the duo have encouraged others to lose weight together during the company’s “Better Together Week” from January 17 to January 24.

While opening up about Nutrisystem’s “$100,000 Better Together Partner Plan Giveaway“, Todd reflected on the motivation that he got from seeing himself reach his goal.

“I think that for me, it’s always been about a number. I am driven by numbers and results so I would literally take a picture of my number on the scale so I could send it to [Julie] because she wouldn’t let me watch her weigh [herself]” Todd told Us about joining the Nutrisystem Partner Plan with his wife, 49. “But with that being said, I’m not about dieting because I don’t wanna restrict myself. But with the Nutrisystem plan, I found that I didn’t have to.”

He added: “At the end of the day, the only downside to Nutrisystem is that I actually know how to fix it myself, which is something I’ve never had to do. And now Julie knows that I know how to do it myself and she’s decided that I need that kind of independence.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi