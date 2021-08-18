Transition time. Lindsie Chrisley and her son, Jackson, are in an adjustment period one month after the former reality star’s split from Will Campbell.

“I’ve been working hard, creating a new normal for Jackson and myself,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost, 31, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 16. “One of the things on our list is to remember to be kind to yourself. Extending kindness and grace to ourself [sic] and our neighbors. Remembering that compassion is how you live. We can’t heal the world today, but you can begin with a voice of compassion, a heart of love and an act of kindness.”

The South Carolina native went on to write about not being able to “control what is happening” in her life, adding, “Challenge yourself to control the way you respond. That’s where your power is. A weekly reminder — staying positive doesn’t mean that we have to be happy all the time. It means that even on hard days you know that there are better ones coming.”

Chrisley and Campbell, 32, eloped in January 2012 after three years of dating, welcoming Jackson, now 9, later that same year. While the former couple briefly split in 2016 and reconciled, the Chrisley Knows Best alum told her Instagram followers last month that they are calling it quits.

“While one door closes, another opens,” the former USA Network personality captioned a July Instagram post. “It’s with the deepest sadness that, after nine years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

Chrisley concluded at the time: “Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead and a fresh space with the move this week. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family.”

The blogger is estranged from her father, Todd Chrisley, and the Georgia native, 52, told E! News earlier this month that he is “not reaching out” to Lindsie.

“It’s not my business, I was not a party to it, I don’t know what happened,” he told the outlet on August 11.

Todd’s statement came nearly two weeks after he shared a message for his daughter via Instagram, reading, “I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child. There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries’s [SIC] to harm you or your reputation.”

While Lindsie didn’t initially see the post because she has her dad blocked, a friend showed her. “I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other’s numbers,” she said during a podcast episode.