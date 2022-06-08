Home Detention to Spending Limits: Todd, Julie Chrisley’s Fraud Trial Rules

After a verdict was rendered in Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s $30 million fraud lawsuit, a judge imposed a strict set of rules in order for the pair to be released on bond.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Chrisley Knows Best stars must adhere to “all program rules and requirements” ahead of their sentencing hearing later this year.

Us confirmed on Tuesday, June 7, that Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, had been found guilty of 12 counts of fraud and tax evasion.

“Disappointed in the verdict,” the married couple’s attorney said in a Tuesday statement, noting that “an appeal is planned.”

The twosome — who wed in 1996 — were previously indicted in 2019 for tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy and have since fervently denied the allegations.

“He took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud,” the reality TV patriarch said in a statement at the time, claiming ex-employee Mark Braddock intended to get “revenge” on the couple. “That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way. [He] persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney’s office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us.”

However, the government alleged during the trial that Todd and Julie — who share children Chase, 26, Savannah, 24, and Grayson, 16 — obtained more than $30 million in loans by lying about their wealth and earnings.

While Todd — who also shares daughter Lindsie, 32, and son Kyle, 30, with ex-wife Teresa Terry — and Julie were convicted on Tuesday, they were remanded to their home on bail providing they follow specific rules, which include location monitoring, home detention and spending caps. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, October 6, in Atlanta, Georgia.

“You must pay all or part of the costs of the program based upon your ability to pay as determined by the probation officer,” the court docs read.

Following the twosome’s trial, the ninth season of their Chrisley Knows Best reality TV show is scheduled to return later this month. Us confirmed earlier this week that the legal drama would not be featured on the show, with a source revealing that filming took place ahead of the courtroom proceedings.

