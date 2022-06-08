Caught on camera? Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley‘s legal troubles have fascinated fans, but the drama won’t play out on Chrisley Knows Best.

Production on the reality series’ 10th season had not yet started when the couple’s $30 million fraud trial kicked off in May, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly, “The second half of season 9 was filmed prior to the trial.” Episodes return later this month.

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in 2019. The Chrisley family patriarch denied the allegations in a statement at the time, claiming former employee Mark Braddock was attempting to get “revenge” on him and his wife using “a bunch of phony documents” to frame the couple.

“[He] told [the U.S. Attorney’s office] we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud,” Todd argued. “That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way. [He] persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney’s office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us.”

The twosome arrived in court in Atlanta on May 17 for the opening statements of their trial. Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters alleged that the pair exaggerated their earnings to banks to borrow more than $30 million, claiming Todd and Julie “lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it.”

Closing arguments were presented on Thursday, June 2, with the jury reaching their decision less than one week later. Us confirmed on Tuesday, June 7, that Todd and Julie were found guilty on all counts. They will be sentenced at a later date.

The reality TV personalities, who wed in 1996, were “disappointed in the verdict” and are planning to appeal the decision, according to a statement from their lawyer.

This isn’t the first time the couple’s finances have landed them in hot water. In August 2019, Todd and Julie were accused of owing more than $2.1 million in unpaid state taxes, penalties and interest to the Georgia Department of Revenue. They settled the case one month later, agreeing to pay $150,000.

The South Carolina native shares three children with Julie: son Chase, 26, daughter Savannah, 24, and son Grayson, 16. Todd is also the father of Lindsie, 32, and Kyle, 30, with ex-wife Teresa Terry. The former couple were married for six years before splitting in 1996.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

