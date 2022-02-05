Still in love! After nearly 26 years of marriage, Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley’s relationship is still going strong.

“No, you did in Mama’s kitchen. Yes, you did,” Todd, 52, told Julie after they disagreed over who said “I Love You” first while playing the “Not-So-Newly Married Game” exclusively with Us Weekly. “You tried to get me in bed. And I said, ‘No,’ and then I said, ‘Yes.’ I made her say ‘I love you’ first before I did that ‘cause I didn’t wanna be cheap. I was from the South.”

Julie, 49, quipped: “Well, my memory’s not as good as his. I’m not gonna question it.”

While the duo disagreed over who said those three little words first, they were more in sync for later rounds, including the exact name of the Mexican restaurant where they had their first date.

“I knew that I was in love with her the moment she walked into my friend’s house: That’s the first night that I met her,” the Georgia native recalled to Us. “And the moment she walked in the room, it’s the only time before and since that anything had ever taken my breath, other than when I walked past a mirror.”

The twosome tied the knot in May 1996 before welcoming sons Chase, 25, and Grayson, 15, and daughter Savannah, 24. (Todd is also the father of estranged daughter Lindsie, 32, and son Kyle, 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry.) Since then, the family has showcased their lifestyle on their USA Network series, titled Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered in 2014.

“We over-communicate in this family,” Julie previously told Us in June 2021 about their brood’s dynamics. “Sometimes we probably say too much. I have friends and they’re like, ‘I just let my kids figure it out. I just don’t voice my opinion.’ … I am who I am and what I am.”

The pair’s close bond also helped their recent weight loss endeavors.

“Todd and I are on the Partner Plan with Nutrisystem,” Julie told Us exclusively in January. “I have been a partner with Nutrisystem for several years now, and I am down officially 30 pounds. It has been something that has taken time. It has truly been a lifestyle change for me because I love to cook and I love to eat. … When Todd saw the results that I was getting, he decided to join the partner plan with me.”

The reality TV patriarch, for his part, has lost nearly 18 pounds following his weight gain amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“I think that Julie and I’ve always known we’re better together, but we are better at this weight thing because we have accountability to each other,” Todd said at the time. “I think that with the partner plan and with what Nutrisystem put us on that we’ve been very successful with it ‘cause I’ve lost 18 pounds. I’m now actually down two-and-a-half pounds less than when I graduated in 1986.”

For more on the couple's reality TV guilty pleasures, their Chrisley Knows Best regrets and more, watch the video above!

