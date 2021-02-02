Julie Chrisley Slams Trolls Racist Comments About Granddaughter Chloe

Sticking up for her granddaughter. Julie Chrisley said that while 8-year-old Chloe doesn’t know about racist comments written about her online, she chooses to clap back anyway.

“People will write things like, ‘She doesn’t fit into your family,’ and it hurts my heart,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 48, told Today Parents on Monday, February 1. “If it’s something stupid about me, I don’t care. I don’t have time for that. But if you attack Chloe, I’m gonna call you out. Your coworkers and the families sitting beside you in church every week should know what kind of person you are.”

The reality star, who is raising the second grader with her husband, Todd Chrisley, went on to describe a time her granddaughter was discriminated against playing games at school.

“She came home and I knew something was wrong. All of a sudden, tears started streaming down her face,” the South Carolina native told the outlet. “She looked at me and said, ‘Mama, I don’t know why God made me this way.’ She said, ‘My friends wouldn’t let me play unicorn with them because unicorns are white and I’m Black.’ And I said, ‘Honey, let me tell you something. God made you exactly the way you are supposed to be.’”

The matriarch went on to tell Chloe that she was “100 percent perfect,” adding, “There is no one else like you and you can be anything you want to be. You can be the most beautiful unicorn.”

Todd, 51, previously slammed a racist Instagram troll for criticizing their granddaughter. “Hello Patti, I hope that the lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn’t screw kids up, but ignorance and hate most certainly will,” the entrepreneur wrote in June 2020. “I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity.”

His and Julie’s son Kyle welcomed Chloe in November 2012, and her grandparents have custody of her.

After appearing on seasons 1 through 3 of the show, Chloe returned to Growing Up Chrisley in December 2017. “Chloe is our family, and we are glad that the world gets to see such a beautiful child grow, explore and come into herself so brilliantly through love and respect,” Todd told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.