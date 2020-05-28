A scary reality. Savannah Chrisley opened up about the fears her family has for her niece Chloe amid racial violence in the U.S.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 22, set the record straight on why she hadn’t spoken out about the murder of George Floyd, a black man who lost his life at the hands of four white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, this week, in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 28.

“Of course a lot of you say ‘Oh she’s a privileged white girl…’ but frankly YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHO I AM!!” she wrote alongside a photo of her holding her niece, who is black. “I have conversations about it and I’m trying to process it myself.”

The Georgia native explained that she had a “lengthy conversation” about it with her father, Todd Chrisley.

“We were heartbroken and scared for Chloes [sic] future,” Savannah continued. “We live in a world to where have to teach her to be EXTRA cautious around police officers because the color of her skin.. IT HASS TO STOP!!!”

The reality TV star defended herself and her continued stance of doing the right thing, writing, “I have ALWAYS and WILL always stand up for what is right.”

“Yes…it took me a few days to comment but that’s because I was struggling with it myself,” she added. “I do believe that something good will come through this heartache that we are all feeling together. George Floyd will forever be remembered.”

The Growing Up Chrisley star also shared a bible verse with her followers that reads, “I will not cause pain without allowing something new to be born, says the Lord.”

One day prior, Savannah shared a photo of her niece at the beach and gushed about their bond.

“This little girl…WOW…she has taught me more than she will ever know,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 27. “I will forever fight for my Coco…So blessed that God chose me to be her ‘sister’ ❤️.”

Chloe, who is the daughter of Savannah’s half-brother Kyle Chrisley, appeared on seasons 1 through 3 of the family’s USA series. In December 2017, Todd, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively that his granddaughter would be coming back to the show full-time.

“Chloe is our family, and we are glad that the world gets to see such a beautiful child grow, explore and come into herself so brilliantly through love and respect,” Todd told Us in a statement.

Savannah is one of many celebrities calling for justice for George Floyd. Justin Bieber, LeBron James and more have expressed outrage over his death.