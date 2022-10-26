Getting real. Savannah Chrisley spoke candidly to her mother, Julie Chrisley, about how she’s feeling after her parents’ fraud conviction earlier this year.

“You’re handling it way better than I am,” the Growing Up Chrisley star, 25, told her mom, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast on PodcastOne. When Julie disagreed, the Sassy by Savannah founder pointed out that her parents are still able to focus on prayer amid their legal troubles.

“I’m just over here angry, because it’s like, how is a God that’s supposed to be so loving and so full of hope [OK with this]?” Savannah asked. “How do you feel so hopeless?”

The USA Network personality added that she’s been feeling “so angry” since Julie and Todd Chrisley were convicted in June.

“Because my whole life could change. And I don’t mean money,” she explained, hinting that she’s worried about the outcome of her parents’ sentencing. “The two people that I’ve always had there for me and that’s been my support system and who I’ve leaned on, because I’m there for everyone else: my siblings, my friends, whoever it may be. But I always know I can be there for them because y’all have been there for me or you are there for me.”

Earlier this year, Julie and Todd, 53, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, have denied all the charges against them. Their sentencing is currently scheduled for November 21.

After the verdict, Savannah took to social media to ask her followers to “please be kind” before sharing their thoughts on her family’s legal problems. “This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can,” she wrote via Instagram in June. “I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed.”

Shortly after the trial ended, an insider told Us Weekly that the entire family was “devastated” by the verdict. “It’s horrible news and they were not expecting to be found guilty,” the source said in June. “Their whole life changed in that moment.”

During her podcast on Tuesday, Savannah encouraged listeners to “do your research” before making assumptions about her parents’ court case.

“Listen to both sides and you will see the truth behind it all,” the reality star said. “Because I know with the parents that I grew up with and that have taught me the difference between right and wrong, that have taught me all the things to do, that were constantly saying, ‘Hey, Savannah, follow up on your taxes. Make sure that they’re paid.’ … You were always instructing me to do the right thing, and you’ve always taught me to do the right thing, even when it’s hard.”