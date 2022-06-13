Sticking together. Todd and Julie Chrisley are taking things one day at a time after their conviction for tax evasion and fraud.

“The entire family is devastated about the verdict,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Chrisley Knows Best star, 53, and his wife, 49. “Any future planning in Todd and Julie’s life is pretty much on pause until they learn of the sentencing in the fall. It’s horrible news and they were not expecting to be found guilty. Their whole life changed in that moment.”

Earlier this month, a jury found the couple guilty on all counts after a weeks-long trial. The USA personalities were indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in 2019. Todd denied the claims in a lengthy statement at the time, alleging that the pair’s former employee Mark Braddock was attempting to get “revenge” on them.

“Disappointed in the verdict,” the duo’s lawyer said in a statement on Tuesday, June 7, adding that the Chrisleys plan to appeal. In the meantime, Todd and Julie — who tied the knot in 1996 — are trying to keep calm.

“They aren’t sure what this means for the future of Chrisley Knows Best and all their other projects that were in the works,” the source continues. “No one knows what’s going to happen or what to do at this stage.”

After the verdict came in, Us confirmed that production on season 10 of the USA series had not yet started, and the second half of season 9 had already been filmed prior to the trial. That means the court proceedings won’t air on TV, but it’s not clear when filming can start again. Until sentencing happens later this year, Todd and Julie are on house arrest at their home in Nashville.

“Them being in home confinement puts a huge wedge between filming anything outside of their home,” the insider tells Us. “It’s like 2020 again for them when the pandemic hit and they were forced to stay home.”

If there’s any bright spot in the situation, it’s that Todd and his daughter Lindsie Chrisley seem to have put aside their differences in the wake of the trial. The reality star shares the podcast host, 32, and son Kyle with ex-wife Teresa Terry.

“Lindsie is there for both of her parents despite her previous estrangement from Todd,” the insider previously told Us. “She set aside her differences with Todd to be there for him and it meant a lot to him.”

Todd’s other kids have been offering their support as well. The entrepreneur shares Chase, 26, Savannah, 24, and Grayson, 16, with Julie. The duo also have custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, 9.

“Savannah and Chase are super close with their parents and are truly at their beck and call during this time,” the source tells Us. “It’s a repayment for all the times their parents were there for them.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

