Spreading the love. Todd Chrisley revealed that he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are sending good vibes to the people involved in their legal case.

“We pray for the prosecutors. We pray that God touches their heart,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 53, said during the Thursday, September 1, episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast on PodcastOne. “We pray that God opens their eyes and expands their thought process to see it in a different light. We pray for the judge.”

The businessman and his wife, 49, were convicted of tax evasion earlier this year. Their sentencing is scheduled for October, but last month, the duo filed a motion requesting an acquittal and a new trial. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the pair are asking for a new trial on the grounds that “the government presented and failed to correct false” testimony during the initial proceedings.

The reality stars’ legal team also alleged IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter “lied” about them owing money for their taxes and claimed there was no evidence that Julie “participated in any of the specifically alleged bank frauds.”

On the latest episode of “Chrisley Confessions,” Todd noted that he and Julie have recently discussed how “the devil basically creeps into your life and tries to start tearing you down.” The Georgia native added: “Satan’s plan is to lie, cheat, kill, steal and destroy. And Satan sometimes will do that through the people you love the most.”

Later, Todd said that strangers often come up to him and say, “I know what you’re going through,” but the statement rings hollow for him. “It’s like me saying to a parent whose child is dying of cancer, ‘I know what you’re going through,'” he noted. “No, I don’t. I thank God that I don’t know what you’re going through. … Maybe you haven’t gone through the criminal processes we’ve gone through, or the trials. Or having your name slandered.”

He added: “You can’t understand what that has done to us, just like I can’t understand what the fear is of you holding your baby wondering is your child going to be spared.”

Though the Chrisleys have maintained their innocence in the tax fraud case, Todd said last month that the family has shown they’re “not perfect” on their reality show. “We have shown the imperfections,” he explained. “Folks, I have no shame in that. You can’t shame me for anything that’s going on in my life or in my family, because it was my life, it was my time to live. And it was me making that decision, whether it be good, bad or indifferent.”

The entrepreneur also claimed that he and his family were most content when they weren’t as wealthy. “I can tell you that my happiest days were days that we had the least,” Todd said. “Because I had no worry about someone trying to take it from us, because we didn’t have much to take.”