Still proud. Todd Chrisley has been through a lot this year, but he’s trying not to let the critics keep him down.

“If we’ve done anything by being on television, we’ve proven that we are not perfect,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 53, said during the Wednesday, August 24, episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast on PodcastOne. “We have shown the imperfections. Folks, I have no shame in that. You can’t shame me for anything that’s going on in my life or in my family, because it was my life, it was my time to live. And it was me making that decision, whether it be good, bad or indifferent.”

The reality star and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted of tax evasion earlier this year. Their sentencing is scheduled for October, but earlier this week, the duo filed a motion asking for a new trial and acquittal.

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, August 25, the USA network personalities are asking for a new trial on the grounds that the “the government presented and failed to correct false” testimony during the initial case.

The couple’s legal team alleged IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter “lied” about them owing taxes. The documents also claimed there was no evidence that Julie, 49, “participated in any of the specifically alleged bank frauds.”

The Georgia native and the What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley alum didn’t address the appeal on their podcast, but they reflect on what their past choices have taught them.

“Some of the worst decisions that we made were some of the ones that we learned the most from,” Julie said. Todd added: “So, ultimately, that doesn’t mean that they were the worst decisions. Because if we learned something greatly from that bad decision that we made, then we’re better for it.”

The entrepreneur also said that he and his family were most content before they became wealthy. “I can tell you that my happiest days were days that we had the least,” he explained. “Because I had no worry about someone trying to take it from us, because we didn’t have much to take.”

Last month, Todd said that he regrets spending so much time worrying about his finances without checking in on himself. “I got lost when I couldn’t tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth,” he said during a July episode of his podcast. “And the bigger my net worth became, the less I focused on my self-worth because everything was being built around that net worth. Around stuff.”