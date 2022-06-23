Breaking it down. Following their $30 million fraud trial, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley will have several court dates to prepare for — including a deadline to file for a retrial.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, have also hired additional lawyers after previously being represented by Bruce Howard Morris, Christopher S. Anulewicz and Stephen Michael Friedberg. After their trial hearing earlier this month, the reality stars’ request for Zachary C Lawson and Joseph Alexander Little to join their legal team was approved on Wednesday, June 22.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy on June 7. The couple, who were indicted in 2019 after denying the claims, have plans to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October.

At the time, a source told Us that “the entire family is devastated about the verdict” as they “[weren’t] sure what this means for the future of Chrisley Knows Best” and other projects.

“No one knows what’s going to happen or what to do at this stage,” the insider added. “Any future planning in Todd and Julie’s life is pretty much on pause until they learn of the sentencing in the fall. It’s horrible news and they were not expecting to be found guilty. Their whole life changed in that moment.”

The businessman broke his silence about the verdict during an episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast that same month. “We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now,” Todd said. “But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for.”

Savannah Chrisley also weighed in on the aftermath of the trial and what this means for her parents.

“This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed,” the TV personality, 24, wrote via Instagram. “Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.”

She added: “So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over.”

Scroll down for a timeline of Todd and Julie’s upcoming court dates:

With reporting by Diana Cooper