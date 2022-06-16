Backing her parents. Savannah Chrisley broke her silence over Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fraud conviction, promising to keep fighting amid her family’s legal battle.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 24, asked her Instagram followers on Thursday, June 16, to “please be kind” before sharing her thoughts on her mom, 49, and dad’s recent legal troubles. (The duo were recently convicted of tax evasion and multiple counts of fraud.)

“This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can,” she explained. “I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed.”

The TV personality noted, “There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment,” before confessing that her faith has been tested amid Todd, 53, and Julie’s financial woes.

“Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose,” Savannah continued. “So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior … I pray for strength, hope, and love.”

The Growing Up Chrisley star vowed, “This fight isn’t over,” and thanked all of the people who “continue to stand by our sides.”

She concluded: “Now let’s get back to work. Now is my time to break the glass ceiling — no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed. – xoxoxo – Sassy 💕 #kindness #hope.”

Savannah also shared a Zanna Keithley quote about perseverance, which read in part, “Positive thinking isn’t seeing the world through rose colored glasses. It doesn’t mean that you ignore any heaviness you’re feeling or that you cover up your pain with false optimism. Positive thinking is steady strength. It’s the ability to keep an open mind when things don’t happen the way you had hoped.”

Earlier this month, Savannah’s parents were found guilty on all five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice after being accused of creating a fake credit report and false bank statements to rent a home.

Todd and his wife have yet to be sentenced in the case, but an insider exclusively told Us Weekly after the judge’s decision, “The entire family is devastated about the verdict.”

The couple’s future is “pretty much on pause” as they await their sentencing, the source said, adding, “It’s horrible news and they were not expecting to be found guilty. Their whole life changed in that moment.”

