A glamorous duo. Julie Chrisley and her daughter Savannah Chrisley have collaborated on a new project — and it’s all about looking your best.

The South Carolina native, 49, and her eldest daughter, 24, teamed up to create the Essential Eye and Face Palette for Savannah’s Sassy By Savannah beauty brand. The palette, which includes eight neutral-toned eyeshadows and two face powders in a zippered case, launched on Thursday, April 14.

“I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS PALETTE!” Julie wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 13. “Creating the Essential Eye and Face Palette with @savannahchrisley was a dream come true.”

Savannah founded her makeup line in November 2020 after deciding that she wanted to streamline the products she travels with. “Before COVID hit, I was always traveling and I had an abundance of makeup and I was like, ‘You know what? What is a way I can simplify my routine?’” she told Page Six at the time.

While Sassy By Savannah has racked up plenty of fans since its launch, no one is prouder than Julie, who had “so much fun” developing the Essential Eye and Face Palette with her daughter.

“Today and every day I am so proud of you and the young woman you have become,” the Chrisley Knows Best star wrote via Instagram in August 2021 in celebration of Savannah’s 24th birthday. “You are beautiful inside and out. You are one of the hardest working people I know but more important you are one of the kindest. The things you do for people and the way you give is beyond. I thank God everyday that he chose me to be your mom.”

Julie shares Savannah with her husband, Todd Chrisley, whom she wed in 1996. The duo are also parents of Chase, 25, Grayson, 15, and Chloe, 9. Todd, 53, is also dad to Lindsie, 32, and Kyle, 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry.

The family’s life has been chronicled on the USA reality show Chrisley Knows Best since March 2014. In April 2019, the network premiered a spinoff titled Growing Up Chrisley that focuses on Savannah and Chase.

The Chrisley family is used to putting in effort — even when it comes to self-care. Recently, Julie and Todd have been focusing on staying healthy using Nutrisystem’s Partner Plan.

“[It’s] not just about the pounds, but seeing, knowing how I feel,” Julie told Us Weekly in January. “Having dropped 35 pounds, I feel better. My knees feel better. My legs feel better. I can walk better.”

Todd, for his part, has lost 18 pounds since he began the program. “I think that Julie and I’ve always known we’re better together, but we are better at this weight thing because we have accountability to each other,” he told Us. “I’m now actually down two-and-a-half pounds less than when I graduated in 1986.”

