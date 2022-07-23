Nearly two months after Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of committing tax fraud, they are sharing an update about how the legal ordeal affected their marriage.

“You know, I actually think that this has made our marriage stronger,” Todd, 53, recalled of a conversation with a friend during the Friday, July 22, episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “I said, ‘You can have glue that you’re stuck together because [of] children or you’re stuck together because it’s routine or whatever.’ I think that we are stuck together, I know from my perspective, that I’m stuck to her for life because I want to be — not because it’s routine, not because it’s habit and not because we have children.”

Julie, 49, for her part, noted that while the twosome were far from perfect, she wouldn’t want to have “ups and downs with anybody else.”

The reality TV patriarch continued: “The downs that we had have really been at the hands of other people, outside interference that we’ve allowed to come into our lives.”

The Chrisley Knows Best stars — who wed in 1996 — were previously indicted in 2019 on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. While the pair continued to deny the claims, a jury found them guilty on all counts in May.

“I’m still struggling folks, I’m still struggling with it [and] I’m trying to get to where I need to get to,” Todd said on Friday, noting his wife is a “much better person” since she’s “further along” in her acceptance process.

“I look back on our life because we’ve had a fairly good life. We’ve had a lot of heartache and struggle, but we’ve had a lot of blessings,” Todd added on the podcast. “You know, I try to look back on those … I look back at life now and I just think so many people come to us and want help and they want advice and to know how to get through this. I don’t know how we got through it, other than God.”

Todd and Julie — who share sons Chase and Grayson and daughter Savannah — are awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for October 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Until then, they were remanded to their home on bail and instructed to follow specific rules, including location monitoring, home detention and spending limits.

“It has been a whirlwind,” Todd — who also shares estranged daughter Lindsie and son Kyle with ex-wife Teresa Terry — said during the June 17 episode of their podcast. “Lot of moving parts, lot of things going on in our lives and a lot of seeing God’s movements right now.”

He added at the time: “We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for.”

