Show of support. Todd Chrisley asked fans to pray for him and wife Julie Chrisley as the pair await sentencing after being convicted of fraud.

“I want you all to know that the messages that we’re receiving, the mail … the gifts that people are leaving at our doors, the flower arrangements … all of this stuff is just overwhelming and very much appreciated,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 53, said on the Wednesday, June 22, episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “[But] we don’t want you … wasting your money on things like that. … We don’t need anything. So, really, the best gift you could give us is prayer.”

“Amen,” Julie, 49, responded in the background.

After explaining that the pair will “try to address as much as we can each week [about the trial] that we can address,” Todd said that everyone in the Chrisley family was “doing as well as can be expected during this storm that we’re going through. We’re going to continue to hold our head up and move forward.”

Earlier this month, the Georgia native and his wife were convicted on charges of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy stemming from a 2019 indictment. Their sentencing is scheduled for October 6, although the reality TV stars plan to file for a retrial ahead of that date.

“No one knows what’s going to happen or what to do at this stage,” a source told Us after the verdict was announced. “Any future planning in Todd and Julie’s life is pretty much on pause until they learn of the sentencing in the fall. It’s horrible news and they were not expecting to be found guilty. Their whole life changed in that moment.”

The insider added that they couple “aren’t sure what this means for the future of Chrisley Knows Best and all their other projects.”

Todd opened up about the verdict earlier this month on another episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now,” the businessman said at the time. “But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for.”

Savannah Chrisley also weighed in on the outcome of the case and what it could mean for her parents in a social media post. “This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed,” the Sharknado actress, 24, wrote via Instagram that same day. “I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.”

She concluded: “Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over.”

At their sentencing, Todd and Julie could each face up to 30 years in prison as a result of their crimes, although a legal expert told Us exclusively that it’s unlikely that they will get the maximum sentence. “On the tax evasion, it’s generally not the full sentence. It’s not a violent crime,” Beverly Hills-based legal analyst Jeffrey W. Steinberger, who is not affiliated with the case, said on Tuesday, June 21. “They can get anywhere up to maybe 10 years, maybe 15 years, or maybe only 5. … From the size of the money, it’s going to be somewhat significant time.”

