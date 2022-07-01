A tough time. Todd Chrisley opened up about how his son Grayson is doing in the aftermath of his parents’ fraud conviction.

“Grayson is the sweetest child and has the most tender heart,” the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch, 53, said during the Thursday, June 30, episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast on PodcastOne. Todd noted that he and wife Julie Chrisley have tried to shield their youngest son, 16, from much of the social media chatter surrounding their trial, but some messages still slip through the cracks.

“We’ve had so much of an overflowing of love and support, and by all means that support far outweighs any negativity we have had,” the USA personality explained. “But there has been some of those comments, and it does hurt his feelings.”

Todd went on to say that he encourages Grayson to ignore any hateful messages he receives, though it doesn’t always work.

“I said to him, ‘Well, you understand that you’re allowing someone that you’re never going to meet and their comment to affect your day, your mood, your self worth, who your family is,'” the Georgia native recalled. “I said, ‘If you would spend as much time listening to God as you do this message that someone has sent who has two followers and a cat as their emoji.'”

Julie, 49, added: “Someone else’s opinion of you should not matter. You need to know who you are in the depths of your soul. Who you are as a person, who you are as a spouse, as a friend, as a parent, as a child.”

In addition to Grayson, the duo, who tied the knot in 1996, share son Chase, 26, and daughter Savannah, 24. The couple also have custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, 9, and Todd shares daughter Lindsie, 32, and son Kyle, 30, with ex-wife Teresa Terry.

Last month, Todd and Julie were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion after they were indicted in 2019. The twosome have fervently denied the allegations, with Todd claiming that a previous employee named Mark Braddock is responsible for creating “phony documents” that led to the indictment.

The government, meanwhile, alleged that the spouses obtained more than $30 million in loans by lying about their wealth and income. Following the verdict, they were remanded to their home in Nashville, where they will remain until their October 6 sentencing.

“We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now,” Todd said during the June 17 episode of the pair’s podcast. “But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for.”

