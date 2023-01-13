A close-knit group. The Chrisley family is standing by Todd and Julie Chrisley as the pair prepare to head to prison after receiving their sentences in their fraud case.

On November 21, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison with Todd, 53, serving 12 years and Julie, 49, receiving 7 years. Both reality stars also must serve 16 months of probation. Despite the news, the pair remain hopeful for their future.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions,” the couple’s attorney exclusively told Us Weekly on November 22. “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

The USA Network personalities were indicted in 2019 on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. Todd and Julie pleaded not guilty, claiming that their former employee Mark Braddock was to blame for allegedly exaggerating the couple’s earnings to banks so they could borrow more than $30 million. A jury found the couple guilty in June and the pair took steps to appeal the verdict.

A legal expert told Us on November 22, however, that the Growing Up Chrisley stars may not have the easiest time with their appeal.

“I don’t think this appeal has much chance of success,” Neama Rhamani exclusively told Us one day after Todd and Julie received their sentencing. “I understand that they’re blaming their former employee Mark [Braddock], but there’s tons of evidence of things that they did, including what they did for the grand jury, trying to obstruct justice. And the problem with an appeal is you really need to appeal some sort of legal error — a mistake that the judge made. It’s very hard to appeal a question of fact a jury’s finding.”

Todd and Julie share three children: daughter Savannah and sons Chase and Grayson. Todd is also the father of daughter Lindsie and son Kyle whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry. Todd is also the guardian of his granddaughter Chloe.

Savannah, for her part, revealed during an episode of her “Unlocked” podcast that she had taken custody of Grayson and Chloe after the news of her parents’ fate was announced.

“I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family,” she said on the November 21 episode of her podcast while reflecting on her “new normal.” “I’ve never been away from my family for the holidays.”

