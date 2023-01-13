“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions,” the couple’s attorney exclusively told Us Weekly on November 22. “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”
The USA Network personalities were indicted in 2019 on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. Todd and Julie pleaded not guilty, claiming that their former employee Mark Braddock was to blame for allegedly exaggerating the couple’s earnings to banks so they could borrow more than $30 million. A jury found the couple guilty in June and the pair took steps to appeal the verdict.
“I don’t think this appeal has much chance of success,” Neama Rhamani exclusively told Us one day after Todd and Julie received their sentencing. “I understand that they’re blaming their former employee Mark [Braddock], but there’s tons of evidence of things that they did, including what they did for the grand jury, trying to obstruct justice. And the problem with an appeal is you really need to appeal some sort of legal error — a mistake that the judge made. It’s very hard to appeal a question of fact a jury’s finding.”
Todd and Julie share three children: daughter Savannah and sons Chase and Grayson. Todd is also the father of daughter Lindsie and son Kyle whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry. Todd is also the guardian of his granddaughter Chloe.
“I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family,” she said on the November 21 episode of her podcast while reflecting on her “new normal.” “I’ve never been away from my family for the holidays.”
Keep reading to see what the Chrisley family has had to say about Julie and Todd going to prison:
The Chrisley Family’s Quotes About Todd and Julie Going to Prison After Fraud Sentencing
A close-knit group. The Chrisley family is standing by Todd and Julie Chrisley as the pair prepare to head to prison after receiving their sentences in their fraud case.
On November 21, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison with Todd, 53, serving 12 years and Julie, 49, receiving 7 years. Both reality stars also must serve 16 months of probation. Despite the news, the pair remain hopeful for their future.
“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions,” the couple’s attorney exclusively told Us Weekly on November 22. “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”
The USA Network personalities were indicted in 2019 on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. Todd and Julie pleaded not guilty, claiming that their former employee Mark Braddock was to blame for allegedly exaggerating the couple’s earnings to banks so they could borrow more than $30 million. A jury found the couple guilty in June and the pair took steps to appeal the verdict.
A legal expert told Us on November 22, however, that the Growing Up Chrisley stars may not have the easiest time with their appeal.
“I don’t think this appeal has much chance of success,” Neama Rhamani exclusively told Us one day after Todd and Julie received their sentencing. “I understand that they’re blaming their former employee Mark [Braddock], but there’s tons of evidence of things that they did, including what they did for the grand jury, trying to obstruct justice. And the problem with an appeal is you really need to appeal some sort of legal error — a mistake that the judge made. It’s very hard to appeal a question of fact a jury’s finding.”
Todd and Julie share three children: daughter Savannah and sons Chase and Grayson. Todd is also the father of daughter Lindsie and son Kyle whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry. Todd is also the guardian of his granddaughter Chloe.
Savannah, for her part, revealed during an episode of her “Unlocked” podcast that she had taken custody of Grayson and Chloe after the news of her parents’ fate was announced.
“I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family,” she said on the November 21 episode of her podcast while reflecting on her “new normal.” “I’ve never been away from my family for the holidays.”
Keep reading to see what the Chrisley family has had to say about Julie and Todd going to prison:
Todd and Julie Chrisley
While the couple received a combined sentence of 19 years in prison, they remain “optimistic” for the future and their “faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions.”
They later spoke out about their faith during a November 2022 podcast episode.
“Age is just a number, and since we don't know our death date, we have to live every day as if it's our last,” Julie said during the November 30, 2022, episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, reading a quote by author Priscilla Shirer.
Todd, for his part, added: “Yesterday doesn't matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we're not promised tomorrow,” he said. “What God calls us through, he will walk us through.”
During a January 2023 episode of the couple's podcast, Julie opened up about her biggest concerns heading into their respective sentences. "There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," she said. "But there's a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever. ... It almost makes me feel ashamed that I'm even worried. ... I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing."
Savannah Chrisley
After hearing news of her parents' sentencing, the Sassy By Savannah founder shared a cryptic post containing a screenshot of a biblical message on her social media.
“Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him,” said the message, originally written by pastor Kimberly Jones, on November 21. “Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.”
“The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on November 21.
Lindsie later reflected on her parents' sentencing in an official statement to HollywoodLife on December 6, saying: "I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements. The past few months have been extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents’ case that occurred late last month."
She also thanked fans for their support, adding: "I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how. At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions. With that being said, thank you all for your love, support and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me."
Kyle Chrisley
The South Carolina native reacted to the news of his family’s prison sentence by sharing a bible verse via Instagram.
“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judges, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you,” the cryptic message said on November 22. “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention the plank in your own eye?”
Chase Chrisley
Without mentioning his parents by name, Chase reposted a story about the importance of seizing the day with loved ones days after Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. "It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you love because at any moment, they could unexpectedly be taken from you," read the Instagram post, originally by @royaleyez. "Next time someone you love wants you to go for a walk or watch a football game or play a board game or just put your phone down and give them your undivided attention, just do it."
Chase addressed the sentencing directly during a December episode of Savannah's "Unlocked" podcast, explaining why he hesitated to speak out right away. "I don't owe the public an explanation," he said. "I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and I love. Obviously, what we have been going through is hell, it is a terrible, terrible situation, but I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time."
Elsewhere in the conversation, he reminded his sister that she can lean on him for support. "Whatever happens with Mom and Dad is in God's hands. ... You're not alone," he said. "You cannot live the rest of your life trying to please our father. That's what you have been doing your whole life, and your life cannot start until you learn to please you."
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah penned a personal note to her mother on her 50th birthday.
“I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2023. “Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together.”