Setting the record straight. Lindsie Chrisley addressed speculation about why she hasn’t yet visited her stepmom, Julie Chrisley, in prison.

“There were some rumors that went around after our last podcast episode that the reason that I have not seen Julie was because she doesn’t want to see me, and that is just untrue,” the reality star, 33, explained during the Wednesday, May 3, episode of her “The Southern Tea” podcast.

Lindsie turned to her guest, her grandmother “Nanny” Faye Chrisley, to explain that the procedure for visiting the facility where Julie, 50, is residing is not as easy as the one they used for visiting Todd Chrisley. “You can speak to the process that you had to go through to even be able to see her and could probably confirm that the process for her looked very differently than the process for us with my dad,” Lindsie told the Chrisley matriarch, 79.

“The reason you didn’t get to go see her is because I was waiting in line myself,” Faye explained. “When she put me on the list, she thought I’d be [visiting] right away. I’m the next thing to her mother. They said, ‘Well, mother-in-laws are not blood, so you have to wait.’ [It’s been] three months and I’ve only got to see her three times. It was almost two months before I ever got to see her because of the way they carry on their list. They take their own time.”

Julie and husband Todd, 54, reported to prison in January after they were convicted of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy and sentenced to seven and 12 years, respectively. Todd is serving out his sentence at the FPC Pensacola minimum security facility in Florida, while his wife is incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was originally set to serve her time at FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, but she was re-designated to the Kentucky facility in December 2022.

Last month, Lindsie revealed that she hasn’t been able to visit her stepmother yet because of the lengthy procedure for approving visitors at her prison. “I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host explained in April. “So, it’s been a little bit frustrating.”

Todd shares Lindsie and son Kyle, 31, with ex-wife Teresa Terry. The former USA Network personality and Julie are the parents of sons Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16, and daughter Savannah, 25.

The Sassy by Savannah founder has visited both of her parents, who have also been communicating with their family members via letters and email. According to Lindsie, however, even the procedure for exchanging written communication differs between Todd and Julie’s facilities.

“Finally, I have been able to communicate over [the Kentucky prison’s] form of email for the first time, but also her email is very delayed,” she explained on Wednesday’s podcast. “Dad’s is very different. You can send him an email and you will hear back within maybe two hours.”

Faye noted that during one of her own visits to Julie, her daughter-in-law said she’d been trying to call Lindsie but her stepdaughter never answered her calls. Lindsie, meanwhile, didn’t even realize that Julie was trying to get in touch. Until very recently, Lindsie hadn’t spoken to her stepmom since she reported to prison on January 17.

“But when I did talk to her, it was so good to hear her voice,” Lindsie recalled. “She shared her desire for [my son], Jackson, and I to come and visit. So, as soon as school is out — given that the approval has gone through and I have been cleared to physically visit — I will be taking him.”