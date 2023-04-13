Waiting patiently. Lindsie Chrisley hasn’t yet visited her stepmom, Julie Chrisley, in prison, but it’s not for lack of trying.

“I have not been to Lexington to visit her yet,” the Georgia native, 33, explained during the Wednesday, April 12, episode of her “The Southern Tea” podcast, noting that her attempts to reach out to Julie, 50, “have been a lot different than communicating” with her dad, Todd Chrisley.

Lindsie told listeners that “there was a different process” for visiting Julie at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. “I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting,” she revealed. “So, it’s been a little bit frustrating.”

Julie and Todd, 54, reported to prison in January after they were convicted of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy and sentenced to seven and 12 years, respectively. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch is incarcerated at FPC Pensacola minimum security facility in Florida. Julie was originally set to serve her time at the nearby FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, but she was re-designated to the Kentucky facility in December 2022.

Shortly after they reported to prison, Todd and Julie opened up about their situation in a podcast that was taped before they turned themselves in. “I know that this is not my final destination,” Todd explained during a January episode of the couple’s “Chrisley Confessions” show. “I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around.”

Julie, for her part, said she thought there was a “purpose” to their legal situation. “We do believe that this test will become a testimony,” she told listeners. “We do believe that there is purpose in this pain and we do not believe that this is the end of the road for us, that we are just beginning to scratch the surface of God’s will for our lives.”

While Lindsie hasn’t been able to visit Julie yet, she noted that her half-sister, Savannah Chrisley, and her grandma “Nanny” Faye Chrisley have both been able to see the South Carolina native and reported that she is “doing very well.” Todd and Julie, who wed in 1996, share Savannah, 25, and sons Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16. Todd shares Lindsie and son Kyle, 31, with ex-wife Teresa Terry.

Earlier this month, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host revealed that she has visited her father in prison. “He looks very, very good,” she said during the April 5 episode of her “The Southern Tea” podcast. “I told him, I said, ‘Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.’ His nails aren’t completely bitten off.”

The former USA Network personality went on to say that her father is in “such a better place” now than he was when his sentence began earlier this year. “His spirits are great,” she added. “He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him.”

When Savannah visited her dad in Pensacola, she too commented on the fact that he’d gone gray behind bars. “I will say, it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair, like, really weird,” the Sassy by Savannah founder said during a February episode of her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. “He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair, I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh! This is really weird.’”