Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley admitted they weren’t worried about their future before reporting to prison to start serving out their individual sentences.

“I think that that’s why I’m in a better place with it, because I know that this is not my final destination,” Todd, 53, explained during a prerecorded episode of “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, which was posted on Wednesday, January 18. “I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is.”

Meanwhile, Julie, 50, detailed how the couple expect to receive justice amid their legal woes.

“We do believe that this test will become a testimony,” she said on the podcast. “We do believe that there is purpose in this pain and we do not believe that this is the end of the road for us, that we are just beginning to scratch the surface of God’s will for our lives. We thank every person who listens to our podcast. We just thank you for that and thank you for your prayers.”

Todd noted that the family was still hoping that their reality behind bars would remain temporary.

“The legal system, which we’ve never been a part of until now, is a very complex system that we just are still learning and we don’t know, which is why we have all these attorneys that work for us,” the real estate mogul added. “You just have to hope and pray to God that when one division of the judicial system fails, that the next level, which is the appellate court, sees the mistakes and tries to correct those mistakes.”

The pair’s podcast dropped one day after Todd and Julie checked into separate facilities to start serving their sentences. Todd arrived at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida and Julie was checked into the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

While recording their episode, Todd clarified that he and his wife were in good health before she reported to an inmate medical center. “We’re not facing, to our knowledge, a death sentence,” he shared with his listeners. “Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of.”

The reality TV stars, who share kids Chase, Savannah, Grayson and Chloe, were indicted in 2019 on charges of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. After being found guilty in June 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison while Julie received a seven-year sentence behind bars.

The Chrisley Knows Best alums, who have maintained their innocence, have previously addressed their state of mind about their future.

“I think about the situation that we’re dealing with right now, and I’m thinking about [how] I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul,” Julie explained on daughter Savannah’s “Unlocked” podcast in November 2022. “I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do and look where I’m standing right now. How is that right?”