“HE is always on time … #fightthegoodfight,” the businessman wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 16, alongside a clip of southern gospel singer Karen Peck performing “Four Days Late” at a congregation.
Todd and Julie’s daughter, Savannah, showed her support for her father in the comments section. “I love you daddy ❤️,” she wrote. Todd’s son from his previous marriage, Kyle, then added: “I love you daddy this isn’t over.”
In addition to Savannah, Todd shares sons Chase and Grayson with Julie. The duo adopted their granddaughter, Chloe in 2016. The real estate broker is also the father of Kyle and daughter Lindsie, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry.
The prison is situated 60 miles east of Mobile, Alabama, and 20 miles northwest of Pensacola Beach, Florida. It is located in Escambia County in Florida. The all-male, minimum-security facility was created in 1988.
There are 20 buildings on the property with six buildings dedicated to inmate housing and four multiple occupancy cell housing units, according to the 2022 PREA.
“All room assignments are the responsibility of team counselors, and all inmates will be placed in a multi-man room or cubicle,” the facility’s 2018 handbook outlined. “Room/cube assignments will be based on available space and medical needs.” Bottom bunks are designated based on seniority, which is determined on the day an inmate enters FPC Pensacola.
What Will Todd’s Daily Routine Consist Of?
Inmates have a set schedule for weekdays, which begins with an official count at 12:00 a.m., 2:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. According to a 2018 handbook from the facility, “lights on” is at 4:45 a.m. which is followed by breakfast between 5 and 6:00 a.m.
Following a sick call, prisoners have work call, which varies between calls at 5:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., dependent on the base or camp. Lunch lasts from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and then the inmates go back to work until their respective end of day, which can be anytime from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Dinner is usually from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with the “early” mealtime taking place from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. There is a daily mail call roughly between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. There are several other “official counts” throughout the day at 4:00 and 9:00 p.m. before lights out at 10:30 p.m.
On Saturdays and Sundays, the inmates don’t have to work. Instead, after their three early morning official counts, they can head to the showers, which open at 4:45 a.m. The weekends also have a coffee hour from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. and visiting hours from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and brunch at 10:00 a.m., per the handbook.
What Type of Recreation Activities Are Offered?
Intramural sports, including softball, basketball, flag football, soccer and volleyball are available to inmates. Weight training, step aerobics and fitness facilities are also located on the property for prisoners to take part in.
“Music, hobby craft (art, leather, wood), racquetball, bocce ball, and horseshoes,” are part of the recreation activities outlined in the handbook. Movies are screened each week at either the Base Theater, the Visiting Room or the institutional channel.
How Big Is the Staff?
The 2022 PREA reported 102 staff members who are employed by the prison and may have contact with the inmates from day to day.
What Is the Required Uniform?
Inmates are issued the same clothing items upon their arrival, including four shirts, one belt, four green pants, four white T-shirts, four undershorts, six pairs of socks, one pair of safety shoes, a work jacket, raincoat and ball cap, per the handbook.
In addition to their required uniform, everyone receives three towels, two face cloths, two blankets, two sets of sheets, one pillowcase, one pillow a small laundry bag and a new laundry bag.
“All institution clothing is provided for the duration of an inmate’s sentence unless it becomes worn or in need of replacement,” the document outlined. “Any issued items altered by an inmate, without authorization, becomes contraband.”
What Are Todd’s Possible Work Options in Prison?
Following an orientation period, the base lieutenant will assign Todd to his permanent work detail. “Reports evaluating work performance will be prepared by the inmate’s supervisor quarterly for consideration of performance pay and participation in community activities,” the handbook stated.
Jobs available fall into the following categories: food service, mechanical services, business office, health services, education and recreation, laundry services, sanitation, camp maintenance and base detail on the local Naval facility.
Are There Health Services?
Every inmate has access to medical care with a designed team upon their arrival. Dental services, psychological care, drug abuse programs and mental health assistance are all available inside the prison walls. There is also a barber shop on the premises where someone can get a haircut or hair services.