His new normal. Todd Chrisley reported to prison on Tuesday, January 17, turning himself in at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida, Us Weekly confirmed.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was sentenced to 12 years in prison after both he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty in June 2022 for 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy.

Julie, for her part, was sentenced to seven years in prison and reported to Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

The former USA Network stars have repeatedly denied the allegations of fraud, claiming that their former employee Mark Braddock was to blame for allegedly exaggerating the couple’s earnings to banks so they could borrow more than $30 million.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, tried to delay their prison sentences by 21 days, but a judge denied the request on January 10. The court also denied the pair’s request for bail.

Before reporting to FPC Pensacola, Todd shared a message of hope via social media.

“HE is always on time … #fightthegoodfight,” the businessman wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 16, alongside a clip of southern gospel singer Karen Peck performing “Four Days Late” at a congregation.

Todd and Julie’s daughter, Savannah, showed her support for her father in the comments section. “I love you daddy ❤️,” she wrote. Todd’s son from his previous marriage, Kyle, then added: “I love you daddy this isn’t over.”

In addition to Savannah, Todd shares sons Chase and Grayson with Julie. The duo adopted their granddaughter, Chloe in 2016. The real estate broker is also the father of Kyle and daughter Lindsie, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry.

The Florida-based facility where Todd is serving his time is located on the Naval Education and Training Professional Development and Technology Center Saufley Field. The association with the navy extends to the inmates at FPC Pensacola as many of them provide work for the base as part of their required labor hours.

