Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison on Tuesday, January 17, after being convicted of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy.

Todd, 53, turned himself in at the FPC Pensacola minimum security facility in Florida, while Julie, 49, reported to Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, Us Weekly confirmed. Julie was originally set to serve her time at FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, but was re-designated to the Kentucky facility in December 2022.

One day before surrendering for his sentence, Todd shared a message about his faith with his Instagram followers. “HE is always on time … #fightthegoodfight,” he wrote alongside a clip of southern gospel singer Karen Peck performing “Four Days Late” for a congregation.

Earlier this month, the duo asked for bail and the chance to delay the start of their sentences by 21 days, but their requests were denied.

The couple turned themselves two months after Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison while Julie was sentenced to seven years. In June 2022, the pair were found guilty on multiple counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy.

The Chrisley family patriarch — who shares daughter Savannah, 25, and sons Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16, with Julie — denied the allegations in August 2019 and blamed his legal troubles on one of his former employees, Mark Braddock. In addition to his kids with Julie, Todd is also dad to Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31 – whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry.

“It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” Todd wrote via Instagram at the time. “I won’t go into details, but it involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents forging our signatures and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything. We even discovered that he illegally bugged our home.”

After the family fired Braddock, the former employee tried to get revenge, according to Todd, who alleged that Braddock told the U.S. attorney’s office “we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud.”

Two years after the allegations, the Chrisleys’ trial began in May 2022.

In the opening statements, Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise Peters claimed that the couple exaggerated their earnings to borrow more than $30 million. While the Chrisleys’ lawyer refuted the statements and backed Todd’s claim about Braddock, Peters went on to allege that Todd and Julie’s fraudulent activity continued after his termination.

“All along the goal was to hide the money,” she claimed.

In June 2022, the jury found the couple guilty on multiple counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. The pair were “disappointed in the verdict” and planned to appeal it, a source told Us Weekly in June 2022.

“We have to live every day as if it’s our last,” Julie opened up on the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast in December 2022. “The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it — [my kids are] watching that as well. If I handle it right, they’re watching, if I screw up, they’re watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong.”