Inside her life behind bars. Julie Chrisley began her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center Lexington, a federal prison in Kentucky, in January 2023 after being convicted of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud.
Days before she and husband Todd Chrisleywere sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch opened up about the lessons she learned throughout the scandal while maintaining her innocence.
“I think about the situation that we’re dealing with right now, and I’m thinking about I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul,” Julie explained on daughter Savannah Chrisley‘s “Unlocked” podcast in November 2022, ahead of her sentencing. “I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do, and look where I’m standing right now. How is that right?”
After the Chrisley Knows Beststars were sentenced to prison in November — Todd was sentenced to 12 years — as well as 16 months of probation, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Julie was distraught over the judge’s official ruling. “She didn’t think she’d have to serve time and that she would be able to serve time from home,” the insider explained. “They have said they are being made an example of because they are public figures. But it’s all just excuses for their behavior instead of accepting it.”
The guilty verdict was reached in June 2022 more than two years after Todd and Julie were initially charged. During their trial, the duo claimed that Mark Braddock, a former employee of Todd’s, committed the crimes while impersonating the real estate mogul in 2012.
Todd and Julie’s family — they share daughter Savannah and sons Chase and Grayson — were “devastated about the verdict,” a source exclusively told Us after learning of the guilty verdict. “It’s horrible news … Their whole life changed in that moment.”
The couple also share their granddaughter, Chloe, whom they legally adopted in 2016. Todd is also the father of daughter Lindsie and son Kyle from his first marriage to Teresa Terry.
The two plan to appeal their sentences and asked to delay their sentences until they have a new trial, but their requests were denied in January 2023.
Todd reported to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida later that month. While Julie was initially set to be in the same state at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, it was decided in December 2022 that she’d report to Lexington instead.
Scroll down to learn more about Julie’s prison and her life behind bars:
Everything to Know About Julie Chrisley’s Prison Experience: Where She's Serving Time, Her New Job Options, Commissary Items and More
Where Is It Located?
FMC Lexington, both the administrative security federal medical center and the adjacent minimum security satellite camp, are located in Fayette County, Kentucky. It has a history dating back to 1935 but wasn't designated a federal prison until 1974.
How Many Inmates Can the Prison Hold?
There are 1,360 total inmates with 1,137 of them at the medical center and 223 at the camp.
Is Anyone Else Famous at FMC Lexington?
Cheer'sJerry Harris is currently serving his sentence for child sex-related crimes at the FMC Lexington.
How Many Cells Are There?
There are 16 inmate housing units at FMC Lexington, with eight multiple occupancy cell housing units and eight open bay/dorm housing units.
What Will Julie's Daily Routine Look Like?
A general wake-up call is issued at 6 a.m. She'll be expected to make her bed and maintain a clean living space before heading to work.
What Kind of Jewelry Can She Wear?
Julie will be able to wear a plain wedding band and a religious medallion and chain (as long as it has no stones).
What Are Julie's Possible Work Options in Prison?
Maintenance jobs are typically the first assignment an inmate receives, which could include working in food service or a maintenance shops. Per the inmate handbook, there are a significant number of inmate jobs in factories operated by Federal Prison Industries, also known as UNICOR. Priority for employment in the factories "is given to inmates with large court ordered financial obligations."
What Is the Required Uniform?
She'll wear a khaki top and pants with sneakers. Inmates are not allowed to have blue, black, red or camouflage clothing.
What Can Julie Buy at Commissary?
The prison allows inmates to spend up to $360 per month if they have the funds. Among the more expensive items are a MP3 player ($88.40) and Koss Porta Pros Headphones ($46.95). The commissary also offers personal hygiene products, such as soap and mouthwash, as well as recreational items, including sewing kits and racquetballs.