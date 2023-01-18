Inside her life behind bars. Julie Chrisley began her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center Lexington, a federal prison in Kentucky, in January 2023 after being convicted of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud.

Days before she and husband Todd Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch opened up about the lessons she learned throughout the scandal while maintaining her innocence.

“I think about the situation that we’re dealing with right now, and I’m thinking about I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul,” Julie explained on daughter Savannah Chrisley‘s “Unlocked” podcast in November 2022, ahead of her sentencing. “I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do, and look where I’m standing right now. How is that right?”

After the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to prison in November — Todd was sentenced to 12 years — as well as 16 months of probation, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Julie was distraught over the judge’s official ruling. “She didn’t think she’d have to serve time and that she would be able to serve time from home,” the insider explained. “They have said they are being made an example of because they are public figures. But it’s all just excuses for their behavior instead of accepting it.”

The guilty verdict was reached in June 2022 more than two years after Todd and Julie were initially charged. During their trial, the duo claimed that Mark Braddock, a former employee of Todd’s, committed the crimes while impersonating the real estate mogul in 2012.

Todd and Julie’s family — they share daughter Savannah and sons Chase and Grayson — were “devastated about the verdict,” a source exclusively told Us after learning of the guilty verdict. “It’s horrible news … Their whole life changed in that moment.”

The couple also share their granddaughter, Chloe, whom they legally adopted in 2016. Todd is also the father of daughter Lindsie and son Kyle from his first marriage to Teresa Terry.

The two plan to appeal their sentences and asked to delay their sentences until they have a new trial, but their requests were denied in January 2023.

Todd reported to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida later that month. While Julie was initially set to be in the same state at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, it was decided in December 2022 that she’d report to Lexington instead.

Scroll down to learn more about Julie’s prison and her life behind bars: