Thinking of her family. After receiving their respective prison sentences, Todd and Julie Chrisley are looking at the next steps for the household.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that “the family is devastated” following the verdict and that Julie, 49, is “distraught” after the judge’s official ruling on Monday, November 21. “She didn’t think she’d have to serve time and that she would be able to serve time from home,” the insider said. The court denied Julie’s request for in-home confinement until her granddaughter Chloe becomes an adult.

The source added: “They have said they are being made an example of because they are public figures. But it’s all just excuses for their behavior instead of accepting it.”

Despite the verdict, the two are looking to “speak with consultants” as they prepare for their prison sentence and wishfully “think they’ll get out early,” according to the insider.

On Tuesday, Julie received seven years in prison while her husband, 53, was ordered 12 years behind bars. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were given 16 months of probation. The pair were initially indicted in 2019 for tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy and were found guilty on all charges by a jury in June.

Following the news of the couple’s sentencing, the three reality shows that feature the family — Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley and Love Limo — were reportedly canceled by USA Network, according to Deadline, Chrisley Knows Best, which began in 2014, is set to wrap up with a shortened 10th season in 2023, with episodes taped before the pair were convicted for fraud.

According to the insider, the reality TV family “kept telling producers they were innocent” and that the trial “would all blow over.” The source also states that “producers are not in communication with the Chrisleys any longer.”

The TV personalities share daughter Savannah, 25 and sons Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16. The real estate tycoon is also the father of Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry. In 2013, Todd won custody of his granddaughter Chloe, 10, amid Kyle’s personal struggles. Grayson was also recently in a serious car accident and the teen reportedly sustained a potential head injury.

Shortly after the news broke of the reality stars’ sentencing, the couple’s daughter Savannah revealed that she has custody of her brother and niece.

“I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family,” she shared later that day on her “Unlocked” podcast. “I’ve never been away from my family for the holidays.”

The twosome were “disappointed in the verdict” and filed for acquittal shortly after. According to court documents obtained by Us, the Chrisleys made a request to add three new attorneys to their legal team in late June. Despite the outcome the duo opened up on Tuesday about how they remain optimistic.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions,” the family’s attorney, Alex Little shared in a statement to Us. “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”