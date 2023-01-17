Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley‘s son Chase Chrisley offered a glimpse at how he is coping with his parents reporting to prison on Tuesday, January 17, to start their individual sentences.

Chase, 26, took to social media hours after Todd, 53, checked into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Julie, 50, arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna.

“God is with us” read a Bible verse from Matthew 1:23, which the TV personality shared via his Instagram Story.

The reality TV couple, who also share kids Savannah, Grayson and Chloe, were indicted in 2019 on charges of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. After being found guilty in June 2022, Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years in prison while his wife, 50, received a seven-year sentence behind bars.

Amid their legal woes, the Chrisley Knows Best stars have continued to maintain their innocence.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family,” the pair’s attorney, Alex Little, said in a statement to Us Weekly in November 2022, shortly after Todd and Julie were issued their respective prison sentences. “But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions.”

The lawyer claimed that his clients’ trial was “marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid.” He concluded: “Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Julie was distraught after the judge’s official ruling. “She didn’t think she’d have to serve time and that she would be able to serve time from home,” the insider explained. “They have said they are being made an example of because they are public figures. But it’s all just excuses for their behavior instead of accepting it.”

Since their sentencing, Julie revealed how their personal ups and downs affected her.

“I think about the situation that we’re dealing with right now, and I’m thinking about [how] I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul,” she explained on daughter Savannah’s “Unlocked” podcast in November 2022. “I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do and look where I’m standing right now. How is that right?”

Todd, for his part, shared a message before turning himself in. “HE is always on time … #fightthegoodfight,” the real estate mogul, who also shares son Kyle and daughter Lindsie with ex-wife Teresa Terry, wrote on Tuesday alongside a clip of southern gospel singer Karen Peck performing “Four Days Late” for a congregation.