Kyle Chrisley has been arrested two months after his dad, Todd Chrisley, and stepmom, Julie Chrisley, reported to prison for tax evasion, Us Weekly can confirm.

A representative for Tennessee’s Rutherford County Jail told TMZ that Kyle, 31, was booked for “felony aggravated assault” on Tuesday, March 13. The spokesperson also told the outlet that the former reality star was released after posting a $3,000 bond.

Kyle, whose mom is Todd’s first wife, Teresa Terry, has long struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues.

In 2019, the former Chrisley Knows Best star was hospitalized after attempting suicide. He later opened up about his headspace on an episode of his dad’s podcast, “Chrisley Confessions.”

“I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life,” he said at the time, explaining that his 10-year-old daughter, Chloe — whom he shares with ex-wife Angela Johnson — was living with his dad and stepmom at the time due to his “addiction and my mental illness.”

“What she says now is she has two dads,” Kyle said on the podcast.

At the time, both Todd and Julie were facing their own personal issues. One month prior, they were charged with tax evasion, bank fraud, wire fraud and multiple counts of conspiracy. Three years later, they were convicted on bank and tax fraud offenses, per the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia. They were sentenced to prison in November 2022, and began serving their respective sentences two months later. Todd, 53, is currently serving 12.5 years in prison while Julie, 50, is serving seven.

After his parents’ sentencing, Kyle shared a Bible verse about withholding judgement.

“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you,” read the post, which quoted Matthew 7: 1-3. “Who do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”

Kyle’s half-sister Savannah has had custody of Chloe — as well as their teen brother, Grayson — since her parents were sentenced to prison. (Grayson, for his part, was involved in a serious car accident right before his parents were sentenced.)

“[I’m] trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and … get them to understand the circumstances,” Savannah, 25, shared on her “Unlocked” podcast days after her parents’ sentencing in November 2022. “That’s a really, really difficult thing.”

In addition to Kyle, Savannah and Grayson, Todd also shares daughter Lindsie, 33, with Terry, as well as Chase, 26, with Julie.