Talk about a transformation. Savannah Chrisley revealed that her father, Todd Chrisley, no longer has his blonde locks.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 25, shared with fans on the Tuesday, February 14, episode of her “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcast that Todd, 53, has gone gray since beginning his years-long prison sentence.

“I will say, it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair, like, really weird,” Savannah told her guest, Britney Ruby Miller. “He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is really weird.’”

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank and wire fraud conspiracy charges in June 2022 and were sentenced to 12 and seven years behind bars, respectively, that November. Following their sentencing, Savannah took custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson, and 10-year-old niece, Chloe.

After visiting her parents, Savannah said she has “so much hope and so much restored strength,” adding, “I’m like, ‘This isn’t the end.’”

She continued, “I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story.”

Upon receiving their sentences, the couple’s lawyer, Bruce Howard Morris, revealed that plans to appeal the ruling were in the works. However, West Coast Trial Lawyers CEO Neama Rhamani exclusively told Us Weekly that the appeal process will be tricky for the former reality stars.

“I don’t think this appeal has much chance of success,” the legal expert told Us in November 2022. “I understand that they’re blaming their former employee Mark [Braddock], but there’s tons of evidence of things that they did, including what they did for the grand jury, trying to obstruct justice. And the problem with an appeal is you really need to appeal some sort of legal error — a mistake that the judge made. It’s very hard to appeal a question of fact a jury’s finding.”

He added, “In this particular case, the jurors thought that it was Todd and Julie who committed this fraud, not their former employee.”

The couple reacted to their sentencing on a November 2022 episode of their “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. Sharing a quote by author Priscilla Shirer, Julie, 50, said, “Age is just a number, and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day as if it’s our last.”

Todd shared a similar sentiment, stating, “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we’re not promised tomorrow. What God calls us through, he will walk us through.”