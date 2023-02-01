Staying strong for one another. The Chrisley children have been vocal about how they’re coping without Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley as they serve their respective prison sentences.

In January 2023, Us Weekly confirmed that Todd turned himself into FPC Pensacola minimum security facility in Florida for his 12-year sentence, while Julie is serving her seven-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. In June 2022, the couple were found guilty of multiple counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy after being indicted in June 2019.

Before her departure, Julie opened up about how she was handling everything and trying to remain strong for her family.

“We have to live every day as if it’s our last,” Julie said on the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast in December 2022. “The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it — [my kids are] watching that as well. If I handle it right, they’re watching, if I screw up, they’re watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong.”

The pair share daughter Savannah and sons Chase and Grayson. The Chrisley family patriarch is also dad of Lindsie and Kyle – whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry. Todd and Julie also had custody of their granddaughter Chloe — Kyle’s daughter — whom the couple adopted in 2017.

Before the Chrisley Knows Best stars reported to prison, Savannah revealed in November 2022 that she had custody of her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe.

“I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family,” the Growing Up Chrisley alum confessed on her “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcast. “I’ve never been away from my family for the holidays.”

She continued: “[I’m] trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and … get them to understand the circumstances. That’s a really, really difficult thing.”

Savannah has continued to share updates about how her family is coping and how their parents are doing as they serve their time. In January 2023, the Georgia native shared some words of wisdom she received from her father via email.

“I want you to give yourself some grace, fall in love with the real Savannah,” she read aloud. “The one that radiates grace and compassion, not the one the world wants to see. Remember to gain the world, you lose your soul, and then what do you have?”

Keep scrolling to see what the Chrisley children have said about their parents: