Still there for his kids. Savannah Chrisley revealed that her father, Todd Chrisley, recently shared some parenting advice with her amid his prison stay.

During a Tuesday, January 31, episode of her podcast, “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley,” Savannah, 25, opened up about her struggles caring for brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, while her parents are behind bars.

Savannah — who has custody of Grayson and Chloe while her parents are serving their prison sentences — shared that she “doesn’t feel adequate” for the job of caring for the two minors.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Because I am not my mother; because she is the kindest, most amazing person I have met. And I always said, ‘If I was half of her, I would be OK.’ And I guess in moments like these, I guess I’m more like my mom than I realize, because I’m getting through it,” she said.

Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison earlier this month after being sentenced to serve 12 and seven years, respectively, for multiple counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. The couple, who have been married since 1996, were convicted in June 2022 after a three-week trial in which they pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, Savannah also shared a note her dad sent her from prison after she reached out for advice via email.

“I want you to give yourself some grace, fall in love with the real Savannah,” the Georgia native read aloud. “The one that radiates grace and compassion, not the one the world wants to see. Remember to gain the world, you lose your soul, and then what do you have?”

The Chrisley patriarch, 53, wasn’t just thinking of Savannah when he penned the sweet message; he also had words of love for Chloe and Grayson.

“Please tell my sweet Chloe how much I love her, and always remind Grayson that he’s my heart and soul,” the Sassy by Savannah founder read.

After recounting her father’s words of wisdom, the USA Network alum shared updates on how her parents are coping with prison life.

“Dad … he’s doing pretty good. There are days that are tough, there’s struggles. We talk to him, we email him. We get to see him. So, for that, I am forever grateful,” she said.

As for Julie, Savannah stated that her mom is “doing really well” despite the circumstances.

“She’s made friends, she’s keeping busy, she’s going to church, she’s working, she’s playing some spades. It makes my heart happy to know that my parents are OK,” she shared.

In addition to Savannah, Grayson and Chloe, the Chrisleys share son Chase, 27. Todd is also dad to Lindsie Chrisley, 33, and Kyle Chrisley, 31, with ex-wife Teresa Terry. The entrepreneur and Julie adopted Chloe, whom Kyle shares with ex-girlfriend Angela Johnson, in 2016.

Todd and Julie began sharing custody of their granddaughter with Johnson in 2014 after Kyle lost his guardianship rights the year prior amid legal issues and struggles with addiction. Two years later, the couple gained full custody following Johnson’s arrest for allegedly defrauding Medicaid and food stamps.