A solemn reflection. Chase Chrisley shared a story about seizing the day with loved ones shortly after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to years in prison.

The Growing Up Chrisley alum, 26, reposted an anecdote originally shared by @royaleyez to his Instagram Story on Monday, November 28. In the post, the writer shared a story about a friend who “unexpectedly lost his wife.” When the friend asked about the writer’s dinner plans, the post’s author said his own wife had wanted chili, but he didn’t feel like stopping at the store to get the ingredients.

“We golfed a few more minutes when he quietly said, ‘Make the chili,'” @royaleyez recalled. “It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner. It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you love because at any moment, they could unexpectedly be taken from you. … Next time someone you love wants you to go for a walk or watch a football game or play a board game or just put your phone down and give them your undivided attention, just do it.”

Earlier this month, a judge sentenced Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, to a combined 19 years in prison after they were convicted of tax fraud in June. The Chrisley family patriarch was sentenced to 12 years, while his wife was ordered to complete seven years.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family,” a rep for the reality stars told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 22. “But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions. Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

After the sentence was announced, some of Chase’s siblings seemingly reacted to the news via social media. Lindsie Chrisley, whom Todd shares with first wife Teresa Terry, praised her BFFs for showing up “in the bad times with hugs and champagne.”

Savannah Chrisley, for her part, reposted a cryptic message about rising above negativity. “Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him,” read the message, originally uploaded by pastor Kimberly Jones. “Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.”

Todd shares Lindsie, 33, and son Kyle Chrisley, 31, with Terry, whom he divorced in 1996. In addition to Savannah, 25, and Chase, Todd shares son Grayson, 16, with Julie. The couple also won custody of Kyle’s 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, amid Kyle’s personal struggles.

After her parents’ sentencing, Savannah revealed that she has custody of her little brother and her niece. “I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family,” she said during the November 21 episode of her podcast. “I’ve never been away from my family for the holidays.”