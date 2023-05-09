Changing her plans for the future? Savannah Chrisley opened up about how gaining custody of brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, shifted the expectations she had for her personal life.

“I’m in that anger part of grief right now. I’m just angry at everything. And also, after taking on the kids. I’m like, ‘OK. Do I actually want kids? Do I? You know, seeing how much this whole thing has affected us?'” Chrisley, 25, said during the Wednesday, May 3, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.

The reality star noted that her concerns were “coming from a place of anger” as her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, continue to serve out their respective prison sentences.

“I don’t want anyone to take what I said out of context at all. I freaking love these two kids more than life itself. They are my everything,” Savannah continued. “We have so much fun together. I try to have as much fun as possible.”

The Chrisley Knows Best alum went on to address the ups and downs she has faced as a guardian. “I try to be a good, like, ​adult figure in their life, but it’s really hard being 25 and having two kids and trying to figure out what’s best for them because normally you get to grow — like you get to grow from one to two to three to four,” she added. “Like, you get to grow through the ages. Now, I’m just being, like, thrown into it.”

Savannah revealed in November 2022 that she gained custody of her youngest brother and her half-brother Kyle’s daughter Chloe amid her parents’ legal woes. (Todd, 54, who shares son Chase, 26, with Julie, 50, as well, also shares daughter Lindsie, 33, and son Kyle, 31, with ex-wife Teresa Terry.)

Todd and Julie were originally charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud and tax evasion in August 2019. After a month-long trial, the couple were found guilty of fraud in June 2022. Five months later, Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively. The pair — who reported to their individual prisons in December 2022 — are also set to serve 16 months of probation.

Savannah, for her part, has continued to candidly discuss how her life has changed as a result. “In my mind, I’m like, ‘I can’t move on with my life,’” the Georgia native said on her podcast the same month her parents started to serve their sentences. “Until I know that they’re going to be there, I can’t get married. I can’t have a kid.”

During Wednesday’s episode, Savannah said she recently felt some “little bit of hope” while spending time with Grayson and Chloe.

“There’s little moments to where for instance, like in the car driving to see dad this weekend, Chloe and Grayson are sitting in the backseat, and they’re telling me different songs to play and they’re sitting next to each other and they’re just like laughing and singing and cutting up and in that moment for a split second, I was like, ‘OK, we’re going to be OK,'” she shared. “Seeing two kids in the midst of their whole world falling apart, headed to see their dad in federal prison. Like, they’re sitting here laughing and cutting up and playing with each other and that gave me a little bit of hope that I’m doing OK.”