Being strong for mom. Savannah Chrisley shared an update on how her mom, Julie Chrisley, is coping with her new life in prison.

“She sent me home 30 to 40 days’ worth of letters … it was like her daily diary basically,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 25, said on the Monday, May 1, episode of her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast, noting she was eventually going to read them aloud at a later date.

Savannah confessed that her mom, 50, felt remorseful for the responsibility she put on her while Julie and Savannah’s dad, Todd Chrisley, serve out their prison sentences. (Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars, while Todd, 54, is serving 12 years. The couple were convicted of multiple counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy in June 2022.)

“It was a lot to read, it was tough to see the accounts of her day and just things that she’s scared of or nervous about or just all the thoughts that go through her mind,” shared Savannah, who was granted custody of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, and 10-year-old niece, Chloe, amid her parents’ amid her parents November 2022 sentencing. “And not having my dad there with her is the biggest thing.”

As the Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens actress opened up about how her mom was faring, she revealed that Julie was trying to distract herself during her sentence.

“She’s just staying busy. You know, like, she’s trying to do anything and everything, take classes, [be] first at-bat — everything known to man that she can do, she does,” Savannah explained, noting her mother is the type of person who likes to accomplish tasks and focus on her health.

The Sassy by Savannah founder, who has visited her parents on multiple occasions, shared that she thinks her mom was trying to “shield” her kids “from a lot of things” regarding their legal woes in order to protect them.

In January, Us Weekly confirmed that Todd surrendered at FPC Pensacola minimum security facility in Florida to begin serving his sentence while Julie reported to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

In addition to Savannah and Grayson, Todd and Julie are also the parents of son Chase, 26. Todd, for his part, is also dad of daughter Lindsie, 33, and son Kyle, 31, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry.

Before Julie’s departure to Kentucky, she opened up about how she was handling everything and trying to remain strong for her family.

“We have to live every day as if it’s our last,” Julie said on her and Todd’s “Chrisley Confessions” podcast in December 2022. “The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it — [my kids are] watching that as well. If I handle it right, they’re watching, if I screw up, they’re watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong.”