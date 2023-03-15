A shocking twist. Savannah Chrisley is still reeling from watching her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, learn they were found guilty in their fraud case.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 25, reflected on the moment Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, received their verdict during an interview on the “Off the Vine” podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe, noting that she would “never forget” the emotional experience. “It took three days for the verdict to come back,” Savannah recalled on the Tuesday, March 14, episode. “I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, ‘Guilty, guilty, guilty,’ like, over and over and over again.”

The Georgia native asserted that she and her family members were “100 percent” convinced that Todd and Julie were not guilty. “I just saw the looks on my parents’ faces and just everything — they were just in tears. We were not expecting that. We were like, ‘There’s no way,'” she added.

According to Savannah, the reality TV couple still plan to appeal their verdict. “I hope that this appeal will show those things because we were never given an evidentiary hearing by the judge,” she said. “I know the things they have and have not done. I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they want someone. They’re going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. There’s no resentment whatsoever.”

The real estate mogul and his wife, who have been married since 1996, reported to separate prisons earlier this year after being sentenced to serve 12 and seven years, respectively, for multiple counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. The twosome were convicted in June 2022 after a three-week trial in which they pleaded not guilty.

Along with Savannah, Todd and Julie share sons Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16. With her parents behind bars, Savannah took custody of her younger brother and her 10-year-old niece, Chloe, whom her parents adopted. (Chloe is the daughter of Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry. The former couple also share daughter Lindsie Chrisley.)

Since her Todd and Julie’s sentencing, Savannah has been outspoken about defending their innocence. During an episode of her “Unlocked” podcast in January, the Growing Up Chrisley alum opened up about feeling unprepared to be in charge of Grayson and Chloe.

“Because I am not my mother; because she is the kindest, most amazing person I have met. And I always said, ‘If I was half of her, I would be OK,'” she said at the time. “And I guess in moments like these, I guess I’m more like my mom than I realize, because I’m getting through it.”

Savannah went on to share a note from her father, which she received after reaching out for advice via email. “I want you to give yourself some grace, fall in love with the real Savannah,” Todd wrote to his daughter. “The one that radiates grace and compassion, not the one the world wants to see. Remember to gain the world, you lose your soul, and then what do you have?”

The Sassy by Savannah founder later gave an update about how her father was adjusting to life in prison, adding, “Dad … he’s doing pretty good. There are days that are tough, there’s struggles. We talk to him, we email him. We get to see him. So, for that, I am forever grateful.”