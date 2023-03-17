Savannah Chrisley has a newfound respect for single parents as she rejoins the dating scene while taking care of her younger siblings after her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison.

“I am dating someone,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 25, confessed to Kaitlyn Bristowe during the Tuesday, March 14, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, revealing she wants to keep her connection private and “in a safe place until [I] know for sure, ‘What is this going to turn into?’”

She continued: “People are just hateful. They’re always gonna compare to the last person you were with. And I’m just like, ‘You know what? Maybe I’m not quite ready to let you in on that.’”

Amid Savannah’s budding romance with her mystery man, she is also raising siblings Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 10. The “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast host received primary custody of her two minor siblings after Todd, 52, and Julie, 49, were found guilty of tax evasion and fraud in 2022. They were sentenced to 12 and 7 years in prison, respectively, earlier this year. (Todd and Julie share Chase Chrisley, Savannah, Grayson and adopted daughter Chloe, who is the biological daughter of Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley. The reality TV patriarch and ex-wife Teresa Terry also share daughter Lindsie Chrisley.)

“I had a breakdown [thinking], ‘I don’t know how [my mom has] done in all these years.’ Like, she’s an angel. She’s one of a kind,” Savannah told the former Bachelorette, 37. “In no way, shape or form will I ever be their mother. I’m still their sister. I see single moms and I’m like, ‘How do you do it?’ … Now I’m like, ‘It’s just a packaged deal. Do you want to go to dinner? These two are coming along.’”

She added: “This is what [he’s] getting into. Guess what? There’s two kids, my parents aren’t in the greatest place in the world right now. … 110 percent transparency. If you’re in, you’re in [and] if you’re out, you’re out.”

Savannah — who mentioned that Grayson and Chloe have already met her new beau — was previously engaged to hockey player Nic Kerdiles, who popped the question in 2019. The Sassy by Savannah founder and Kerdiles, 29, called off their engagement in September 2020.

“When we got engaged, I think it was for all the wrong reasons,” Savannah confessed to Bristowe during the Friday, March 17, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast. “He played professional hockey [and] his career was ending, so I think I he thought I was going to leave him. When he proposed, I knew it shouldn’t have been happening. It was being filmed, it was on TV, his family was there, my family was there. It was not the way I’d want it to go down ever because … it was sort of contrived.”

After the now-exes called off their nuptial plans, they continued privately dating.

“Nic and I, we’re on good terms,” the Growing Up Chrisley alum exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020. “We’re both so young and ambitious, and you know, we’re trying to find our way in life. No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out.”

Savannah and Kerdiles ultimately parted ways nearly three years later.

While the Georgia native is happily dating, she was previously candid about her next steps amid her parents’ prison sentences.

“In my mind, I’m like, ‘I can’t move on with my life,’” Savannah told brother Chase’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, during a December 2022 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. “Until I know that they’re going to be there, I can’t get married. I can’t have a kid.”

She continued at the time: “I keep pushing forward because that’s always been my easy, go-to, where I don’t have to focus on anything else. So, business-wise, I’m going to push forward. I’m going to do my podcast, Sassy, I’m going to do all the things. But personally, I feel like there’s a level of guilt associated with moving on with my life and thinking of mom and dad not being here during certain life events.”