Back in the business. Savannah Chrisley teased that her family may appear in a new reality series while her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, are in prison.

During a new episode of her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast, which was posted on Tuesday, February 21, the TV personality, 25, hinted that she was “talking to a few production companies” about a future project.

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it,” Savannah explained to her grandmother Nanny Faye. “Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well.”

Savannah, who gained custody of brother Grayson, 16, and sister Chloe, 10, noted that her potential new show would be “heartwarming” for viewers. “It’ll break your heart,” she shared. “At the end of the day, we’re not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward.”

The Georgia native also claimed that her family didn’t have a lot of say about their former hit series Chrisley Knows Best, adding, “It became more of a comedy than it was reality.”

Todd, 53, and Julie’s family rose to stardom when Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014. The USA Network show, which focused on the family’s everyday lives, was canceled amid the couple’s legal woes. The final season is currently airing on the network.

The reality couple were indicted in 2019 on charges of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. After being found guilty in June 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison while his wife, 50, received a seven-year sentence behind bars.

Before reporting to prison, the real estate tycoon reflected on the major life change.

“I think that that’s why I’m in a better place with it, because I know that this is not my final destination,” he explained during a prerecorded January episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, which was posted one day after he arrived at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. “I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is.”

He concluded: “The legal system, which we’ve never been a part of until now, is a very complex system that we just are still learning and we don’t know, which is why we have all these attorneys that work for us. You just have to hope and pray to God that when one division of the judicial system fails, that the next level, which is the appellate court, sees the mistakes and tries to correct those mistakes.”

Savannah, for her part, offered a glimpse at how her visits to see her father have been. “I will say, it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair, like, really weird,” she said on her podcast earlier this month. “He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is really weird.’”