Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Alum Kyle Chrisley’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Arrests, Hospitalization and More 

By
'Chrisley Knows Best' Alum Kyle Chrisley’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Arrests, Hospitalization and More
8
Kyle ChrisleyCourtesy of Ashleigh Nelson/Instagram

Kyle Chrisley has dealt with many ups and downs through the years.

Kyle’s famous family — including stepmom Julie Chrisley, whom dad Todd Chrisley wed in 1996, and half-siblings Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley — rose to fame on their Chrisley Knows Best reality TV show, which premiered on USA Network in 2014. While Todd and Julie, alongside their youngest three children, starred on the docuseries, Kyle was often absent amid family drama. In 2013, Todd and Julie received custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, after he was arrested for assault.

While Chloe grew up with her paternal grandparents, aunts and uncles, Kyle eventually mended fences with his family after he was hospitalized following his 2019 suicide attempt.

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal

Kyle, who married wife Ashleigh Nelson in April 2021, made headlines nearly two years later when he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Us confirmed in March 2023 that the reality TV alum was booked by the Smyrna Police Department in Tennessee, where he was eventually released on a $3,000 bond.

Scroll below to revisit Kyle’s ups and downs through the years:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Todd Chrisley Ordered to Pay 755K for Slandering Tax Investigator Online

Todd Chrisley
Chrisley Knows Best Bio

Chrisley Knows Best

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.