Kyle Chrisley has dealt with many ups and downs through the years.

Kyle’s famous family — including stepmom Julie Chrisley, whom dad Todd Chrisley wed in 1996, and half-siblings Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley — rose to fame on their Chrisley Knows Best reality TV show, which premiered on USA Network in 2014. While Todd and Julie, alongside their youngest three children, starred on the docuseries, Kyle was often absent amid family drama. In 2013, Todd and Julie received custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, after he was arrested for assault.

While Chloe grew up with her paternal grandparents, aunts and uncles, Kyle eventually mended fences with his family after he was hospitalized following his 2019 suicide attempt.

Kyle, who married wife Ashleigh Nelson in April 2021, made headlines nearly two years later when he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Us confirmed in March 2023 that the reality TV alum was booked by the Smyrna Police Department in Tennessee, where he was eventually released on a $3,000 bond.

Scroll below to revisit Kyle’s ups and downs through the years: