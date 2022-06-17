Still in each other’s lives. Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles confirmed they split in September 2020 after calling off their engagement that June, but the pair’s story didn’t end there.

“Nic and I, we’re on good terms,” Chrisley told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2020. “We’re both so young and ambitious, and you know, we’re trying to find our way in life. … No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star met the hockey player through Instagram in 2017. The following year, she wished her then-boyfriend a happy birthday on the social media site, calling him the “kindest, funniest, loving, most selfless person” in the caption.

After getting engaged in April 2019, the duo called off their wedding the following June. In July 2020, Chrisley told Us that she and Kerdiles were still seeing each other.

“I think right now it’s a lot of focusing on us individually, because I’m a firm believer that if you’re not good to yourself you can’t be good for anyone else. Right now, we’re working on becoming the best versions of ourselves,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of challenging conversations and we love it because it forces us to know better and do better and there’s just a lot of learning going on.”

However, just two months later, the Georgia native announced the relationship was officially over.

“Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

The ex-fiancés stayed on good terms after the breakup. In August 2021, the Growing Up Chrisley alum told E! News that Kerdiles remained a part of her life. “We’re still trying to figure things out,” she said at the time.

The reality television personality added that the duo had learned to be more careful about sharing their relationship with the world. “We just decided to keep things off of social media, keep things a little more private, because when the world gets involved, I kind of put my life out there for everyone to see and have an opinion about, and I’ve kind of come to a place in life to where I’ve decided to keep my relationships to myself because I feel like I deserve a little bit of privacy when it comes to that,” she said.

Prior to her engagement to Kerdiles, Chrisley dated former Bachelor Colton Underwood, NBA player Luke Kennard and musician Blaire Hanks.

Scroll through for a timeline of Chrisley and Kerdiles’ relationship: