Despite Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles giving their romance multiple tries, father Todd Chrisley believes he knows exactly why their relationship didn’t last.

“We love Nic, and I pray for him every day and I will always love him,” the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch, 53, said during the Wednesday, September 21, episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “Nic will always mean the world to my family, but they have gone their separate ways. And it appears for now that that’s where they’re going to stay.”

Todd hosted the most recent episode of his podcast with his 25-year-old daughter, who was filling in for his wife, Julie Chrisley. During their Wednesday conversation, the businessman opened up about watching Savannah meet the former hockey player, 28, via social media.

“I said [to you], ‘Y’all met on social media. You had a blue checkmark, he had a blue checkmark. He was an athlete, you’re on television,’” Todd noted. “Y’all put all your faith in that blue check mark because that meant both of you were verified, which meant there was no falsity going on. There was no one impersonating you. This was a verified account.’”

He continued: “And I said, ‘Had you put as much faith in the word [of the Bible] and in God as you did that blue checkmark,’ I said, ‘Things may have ended differently.’”

Todd further asserted that since both Kerdiles and Savannah were well-known personalities, he thought they’d be on the same “level,” especially when it comes to understanding fame.

“I said, ‘When y’all two verified that y’all were legitimate on social media, where was the verification that you were both children of God and that you were supposed to be together? Where’s that verification?'” he continued. “I said, ‘You don’t have it.’ So what starts uneven will end uneven. What starts out as cracked will end up shattered. And I said, ‘If it starts out messy, it’ll end with messy.’”

Kerdiles previously proposed to the reality TV personality in April 2019 after more than one year of dating. However, by September 2020, the twosome had called off their engagement.

“Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” Savannah wrote via Instagram at the time. “There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Despite their breakup, the twosome remained on amicable turns.

“Nic and I, we’re on good terms,” she previously told Us Weekly in November 2020. “We’re both so young and ambitious, and you know, we’re trying to find our way in life. … No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out.”

The pair eventually decided to give their romance another shot by April 2021 but decided to keep their journey private. They later went their separate ways for good.