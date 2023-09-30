Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship is clearly Gucci — they star in the brand’s latest ad campaign.

Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were tapped by Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno to star in his debut Gucci Valigeria campaign. The low-key couple carried selections from the Gucci Savoy range while wandering through an airport. The pics show Jenner and the rapper attempting to go incognito with oversized sunglasses and a black beanie.

In an additional photo, Jenner was all smiles while Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) cuddled her from behind.

Gucci dropped the campaign images on Saturday, September 30.

Related: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked a low-key romance following her split from Devin Booker. Jenner was seen with the rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — for the first time in February 2023 when they were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. The following month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were […]

“The House’s latest campaign embraces the spirit of ‘Gucci Ancora,’ as a celebration of the love that lies at the center of Gucci’s community,” a press release read. “Shot in an airport, the meeting place where journeys begin, the campaign explores the intimacy of traveling together through the creative lens of Anthony Seklaoui. Stills capture the fleeting spirit of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s airport stroll, redefining the Jet Set glamour of the 1990s.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny both wore head-to-toe Gucci in the images while carrying a range of emblematic offerings from the Gucci Savoy collection. (Gucci Savoy valises are defined by the classic GG monogram pattern.) Additional photos showed the pair carrying neon-accented “legacy pieces” that provide a pop of color on travel days.

“Adventures await,” an Instagram post by the brand read on Saturday, sharing footage of the couple casually waltzing through an airport holding onto the suitcases.

Related: Kendall Jenner's Best Red Carpet Fashion Kendall Jenner is one of the most buzzed-about supermodels of our time — for good reason. The brunette beauty is no stranger to the world’s most prominent runways, strutting her stuff for Prada, Chanel, Versace and more. Jenner also works behind the scenes, serving as the creative director of the luxury fashion destination FWRD. “I […]

The Gucci ad comes shortly after Jenner and the “Party” musician made a public appearance at the brand’s fashion week presentation during Milan Fashion Week on September 22. They sat in the front row, next to Vogue legend Anna Wintour, while wearing matching pairs of sunglasses.

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February when they were spotted packing on the PDA.

“Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

Related: The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2023: Photos Hollywood’s favorite fashionistas know how to slay on and off the red carpet. When A-listers aren’t commanding attention at a premiere, they’re busy giving Us major style inspiration while attending fashion shows or even running errands and grabbing coffee. Take Hailey Bieber, for example. In June, she was spotted doing some shopping in Los Angeles, […]

As Bad Bunny and the Kardashians star’s romance has continued to heat up, they’ve refrained from publicly discussing their connection at length.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he told Vanity Fair in a profile published earlier this month. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

Bad Bunny further explained that his family and friends are the only ones who know what’s going on in his love life. “They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything,” he explained at the time. “As for [random fan] Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”