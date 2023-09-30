Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship is clearly Gucci — they star in the brand’s latest ad campaign.
Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were tapped by Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno to star in his debut Gucci Valigeria campaign. The low-key couple carried selections from the Gucci Savoy range while wandering through an airport. The pics show Jenner and the rapper attempting to go incognito with oversized sunglasses and a black beanie.
In an additional photo, Jenner was all smiles while Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) cuddled her from behind.
Gucci dropped the campaign images on Saturday, September 30.
“The House’s latest campaign embraces the spirit of ‘Gucci Ancora,’ as a celebration of the love that lies at the center of Gucci’s community,” a press release read. “Shot in an airport, the meeting place where journeys begin, the campaign explores the intimacy of traveling together through the creative lens of Anthony Seklaoui. Stills capture the fleeting spirit of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s airport stroll, redefining the Jet Set glamour of the 1990s.”
Jenner and Bad Bunny both wore head-to-toe Gucci in the images while carrying a range of emblematic offerings from the Gucci Savoy collection. (Gucci Savoy valises are defined by the classic GG monogram pattern.) Additional photos showed the pair carrying neon-accented “legacy pieces” that provide a pop of color on travel days.
“Adventures await,” an Instagram post by the brand read on Saturday, sharing footage of the couple casually waltzing through an airport holding onto the suitcases.
The Gucci ad comes shortly after Jenner and the “Party” musician made a public appearance at the brand’s fashion week presentation during Milan Fashion Week on September 22. They sat in the front row, next to Vogue legend Anna Wintour, while wearing matching pairs of sunglasses.
Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February when they were spotted packing on the PDA.
“Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”
As Bad Bunny and the Kardashians star’s romance has continued to heat up, they’ve refrained from publicly discussing their connection at length.
“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he told Vanity Fair in a profile published earlier this month. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”
Bad Bunny further explained that his family and friends are the only ones who know what’s going on in his love life. “They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything,” he explained at the time. “As for [random fan] Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”