Forget Ginuwine — Bad Bunny has a different “pony” that his flame, Kendall Jenner, can ride.

Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, 29) released “UN PREVIEW” on Monday, September 25, and the music video is rife with imagery to make any “horse girl” whinny in approval. From the coin-operated horse ride at the start of the visual to the masked riders and anonymous long-haired woman seated atop an equally gorgeous horse, “UN PREVIEW” is likely to be Jenner’s new favorite video, as the 27-year-old model is a known equestrian.

The lyrics may even include a subtle nod to Bad Bunny and Jenner’s romance. “Damn, mami, how hot / You were looking at me the whole night / You’re my cowgirl,” he sings, according to Genius‘ translation.

Months before the video’s release, Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted on a horse-riding date. In April, the two were photographed at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center. The couple reportedly took turns riding one of the steeds at the center and even got on the same horse for one ride.

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February after a series of low-key date nights. Since then, they’ve kept their romance under wraps as best as possible. In May, the duo were seen together on on a tropical vacation. One month later, the pair had sushi together in West Hollywood. Most recently, Bad Bunny and Jenner sat in the front row of the Gucci show on Friday, September 22, as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Despite all this, neither Bad Bunny nor Jenner have publicly confirmed their relationship, and it appears that won’t change anytime soon. “[The public doesn’t] know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” Bad Bunny said in an interview with Vanity Fair for the publication’s October 2023 issue.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he continued, saying that he made things “clear” with his family and close friends. “As for [a random fan] Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”

The comments echo what Bad Bunny said in a June interview with Rolling Stone. “I know [people are] going to say something,” he said. “People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

Before starting her romance with Bad Bunny, Jenner was involved with NBA star Devin Booker. The two began their on-and-off relationship in 2018 before calling it quits for good in November 2022.