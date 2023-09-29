Fans hoping to see Timothée Chalamet or Bad Bunny on The Kardashians shouldn’t get their hopes too high, according to executive producer Ben Winston.

While he hasn’t filmed with Chalamet, 27, or Bad Bunny, 29, yet, Winston played coy when asked whether there are plans to include them on the show at some point amid their respective relationships with Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

“No comment. Nothing I can say can bring me good things on that,” Winston told Variety in an interview published on Thursday, September 28. “If I say I hope to, then suddenly that’s a headline, and suddenly I don’t get any access. I can’t win on that. So, I can just say that we haven’t filmed anything.”

The Kardashians season 4 — which premiered on Thursday — has the sisters discussing their single lives. Since filming the premiere, however, both Kylie, 26, and Kendall, 27, have made headlines with their budding romances.

Kylie and Chalamet were first linked in April, finally taking things public in early September when they were spotted making out in the crowd at Beyoncé’s Los Angeles stop on her Renaissance World Tour.

Despite the heavy PDA, the pair’s relationship is “not official yet,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after the concert.

“They have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible,” the insider added. “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

While they have plans to keep things “casual” for the time being, Chalamet has already met some of Kylie’s family members.

“They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” a source previously revealed to Us in June. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

As for Kendall’s love life, she and Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — have been going strong since February, but the duo are trying to stay out of the public eye.

Bad Bunny, for his part, made it clear that he has no interest in confirming their relationship at all.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he explained to Vanity Fair in an interview published earlier this month. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

However, he and Kendall were spotted packing on some major PDA when they attended a Drake concert in August. At the time, a source told Us that their “connection has grown even stronger.”

“Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months,” the insider shared. “Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”