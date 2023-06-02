Meet the Kardashians! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seem to be forming a strong bond as they get to know one another better — and have even reached a big relationship milestone.

“Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the pair. “They both have incredibly busy schedules, they initially relied mostly on communicating through FaceTime, texting [and] etc since they couldn’t always make time to see each other.”

The insider notes that the twosome’s commitment to communication “helped solidify their bond.” Their growing connection even prompted the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, to introduce the Dune actor, 27, to members of her famous brood.

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the source says. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Us confirmed in April that the Kardashians star and Chalamet began casually seeing one another following her split from Travis Scott three months prior. The former couple — who have dated on and off for five years — share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” a second insider told Us at the time. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

The reality star and Little Women actor have been keeping their romance low-key and have yet to publicly address their relationship. However, the twosome stepped out in public for the first time together on Thursday, June 1. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Oscar nominee were spotted walking side-by-side outside Chalamet’s Beverly Hills residence per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. They both donned tie-dye shirts for the casual outing.

The Wonka actor and the beauty mogul are “spending as much time together as they can” before Chalamet goes back to work on his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, the source shares with Us about the twosome’s afternoon date. “They’re making the most of their time together and seeing each other as much as they can.”