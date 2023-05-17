Amid Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s new romance, a source is shedding light on how Travis Scott feels about watching his ex move on.

“Although Travis understands that Kylie is free to date whoever she wants, he’s not exactly ecstatic about the whole situation [with Timothée],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the rapper, 31, and the Kardashians star, 25.

Us broke the news in January that Scott and Jenner — who share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months — called it quits after spending the holidays apart.

Since then, the twosome have continued jointly raising their two children. “Despite his feelings, Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split and are focused on coparenting in a healthy manner,” the insider adds.

Following the breakup, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has moved on with Chalamet, 27.

“Kylie and Timothee are still casually dating, but it’s not that serious and they’re taking things as they come,” the source explains of the reality TV star and the Little Women actor. “They both have incredibly busy schedules which keeps them away from each other for lengthy periods of time. That can make it hard to build a solid foundation, but they’re still in communication and open to seeing where things go.”

A second source previously told Us last month that Jenner and Chalamet had only hung out a “couple of times” but that “she likes what she sees” so far.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” the insider noted in April. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

While neither the Kylie Baby founder nor the Wonka star have addressed their whirlwind connection, a third source told Us that it could help Jenner get over Scott. (The Life of Kylie alum and the “Sicko Mode” rapper dated on and off between 2017 and 2022.)

“Part of her dating Timothée is in hopes of moving on from Travis, but that hasn’t happened yet,” the third insider confessed to Us, noting Jenner understands that the Cactus Jack founder will always be in her life since they share children. “There’s always a possibility of reconciling with Travis at some point.”

Amid her new relationship, the Kendall+Kylie designer has been outspoken about the possibility of welcoming more kids.

“I don’t have a number in my mind,” Jenner told HommeGirls magazine in their Spring/Summer 2023 cover story. “Some women do, but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen. … I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones