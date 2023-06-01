Amid their new romance, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out for a day date.

According photos published by the Daily Mail on Thursday, June 1, the twosome were spotted walking side-by-side outside Chalamet’s Beverly Hills residence. Both the Wonka star, 27, and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, looked casual in tie-dye shirts.

“They have been spending as much time together as they can because he is going to be back in New York this summer to film the Bob Dylan biopic,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the pair, denying claims that they’ve already moved in together. “They’re making the most of their time together and seeing each other as much as they can.”

Us confirmed in April that the Kardashians star had started seeing Chalamet following her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids. (Us broke the news in January that Jenner and Scott, 32, called it quits less than one year after welcoming baby No. 2.)

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” the insider told Us at the time, noting the duo have only hung out a few times. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

A third source told Us last month that the Hulu personality — who coparents daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months, with Scott — are “casually dating.”

“It’s not that serious and they’re taking things as they come,” the source said in May of Jenner and the Little Women actor. “They both have incredibly busy schedules which keeps them away from each other for lengthy periods of time. That can make it hard to build a solid foundation, but they’re still in communication and open to seeing where things go.”

Jenner and Chalamet have yet to publicly address their budding romance.

The Dune star, for his part, previously dated Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González but often elects to keep his love life private.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” Chalamet recalled to GQ in October 2020 of his relationship with Johnny Depp’s daughter, now 23. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt? Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”