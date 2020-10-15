Timothee Chalamet Was Embarrassed Over Lily-Rose Depp Yacht Kissing Pics

A little uncomfortable! When Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were dating, the actors managed to keep their relationship pretty private. However, the duo couldn’t always hide from the cameras.

In September 2019, Chalamet, 24, and Depp, 21, were spotted in a passionate kissing session on the deck of a boat in Italy. The photos quickly went viral — something that the Call Me by Your Name actor wasn’t thrilled about.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” he said in GQ‘s November cover story. And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt? Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Us Weekly confirmed that the actors, who starred in The King together, were dating in October 2018. During their relationship, they were spotted packing on the PDA multiple times in New York. However, they kept any public declarations of their romance under wraps. The Little Women star confirmed he was “currently single” in an interview with Vogue in April 2020.

He also revealed at the time that he had moved from New York to London to star in the play 4,000 Miles. “I’ve got friends here, which is nice,” he quipped at the time. “But I’m here for this [play] — to be terrified at The Old Vic.”

Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, had previously dated model Ash Stymest, while the Lady Bird actor had been linked to Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon in 2013. In June 2020, he was photographed kissing Eiza Gonzalez while on vacation in Mexico.

“Date is very much a scary word because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior,” Chalamet told W Magazine in January 2018.